Banner Ironwood Medical Center CEO featured speaker at Women in Business event

Sharon Lind — CEO of Banner Ironwood Medical Center. (Submitted photo)

Sharon Lind — CEO of Banner Ironwood Medical Center — presented her insights on leading courageously at the Aug. 7 Women in Business event hosted by the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce.

It was held at QC Junction Cafe, at Canyon State Academy, 20275 E. Rittenhouse Road Suite 300 in Queen Creek.



The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce was formed in 2002 to promote, develop and retain area businesses that will enhance economic development and further the goals of the community. It has 220 member businesses, according to queencreekchamber.com.

