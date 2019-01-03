Banner Ironwood welcomes first baby born in the new year

A Mesa couple delivered the first baby boy who was born at Banner Ironwood Medical Center in 2019.

Meghan Startin and Ryan Felton welcomed Emmett Felton, who came into the world at 5:41 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2.

Little Emmett weighed in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces and 19 ¼ inches in length, according to a release.

Being that this is Meghan’s third child, but Ryan’s first, Ryan said, “I’m a nervous wreck.” However, mother and father couldn’t be more overjoyed and are excited about Emmett’s arrival, according to the release.

Banner Ironwood, 37000 N. Gantzel Road in Queen Creek, finished off 2018 with a record number of babies born at the facility since its opening on Nov. 1, 2010. The hospital recorded 1,049 live births for the year, compared to 870 live births in 2017. The highest recorded number of births at Banner Ironwood was back in 2012 when 1,041 babies were born at the hospital, according to the release.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.