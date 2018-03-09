Boy scouts attend Queen Creek Town Council meeting

Boy Scouts from Troop 500 attended the March 7 meeting of the Queen Creek Town Council as part of a citizenship in the community merit badge.
“The boys have the requirement to learn more about local government and how their city or municipality functions,” BSA Troop 500 Assistant Scoutmaster Jacob Moss said.
“They have the assignment to come to a town council meeting and learn more about the local government,” he said.
They were to learn about the organization of the town council and how they make decisions, Mr. Moss said.
Troop 500 Boy Scouts at the meeting included Queen Creek Middle School students Daniel Pickens, Tate Williamson, Craig Davis and Jacob Pickens. Also in attendance were Scoutmaster Brent McDowell and assistant scoutmasters Trevor Fish and Mr. Moss.
The scouts meet at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, East Ocotillo Road and South 220th Street in Queen Creek.
They attended the 5:30 p.m. start of the meeting and waited more than an hour during a closed-door executive session to watch the goings-on of local government. The meeting was held in the Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.
“They know that this meeting is going to take a little bit of time,” Mr. Moss said.
“We attend this one about yearly. They have the opportunity to either attend this or a school board meeting,” Scoutmaster McDowell said.
“One of the other purposes is that they understand that they have a voice in the legislative process and that they can be a part of that,” he said.
“I think the most surprising for the boys is the realization that it is open to the public and a lot of our scouts don’t realize that, that it’s not by special permission but they can come and be here,” Assistant Scoutmaster Fish said.
