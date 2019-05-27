Business awards nominations sought by Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce

Molly Jacobs, executive director of the Queen Creek Performing Arts Center, in 2017 accepted the Volunteer of the Year Award on behalf of QCPAC volunteer Peter Entlinger. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual business awards in several categories.

Anyone can complete a nomination form, but nominees for the Business of the Year and Emerging Business of the year must be members of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, according to queencreekchamber.com/award-nomination-form.html.

The categories are:

Business of the Year, which recognizes a Queen Creek chamber member who has been in business over three years, provides excellence in customer service, has experienced progressive sales/marketing growth, provides innovative products or services, community volunteerism and/or demonstrates economic support of the Queen Creek area business community.

Emerging Business of the Year, which recognizes a Queen Creek chamber member who has been in business less than three years, provides excellence in customer service, provides innovative products or services, community volunteerism and/or demonstrates economic support of the Queen Creek area business community. ​

Volunteer of the Year, which recognizes a community volunteer who has demonstrated outstanding participation and leadership in Queen Creek. Qualified nominees have made contributions in one or more areas such as: time donated, leadership and community involvement.

Educator of the Year, which recognizes an individual who is dedicated, inspiring and is making a difference in the lives of our youth within the schools located in Queen Creek. This can be a teacher or educational support personnel.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.