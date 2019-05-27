Business awards nominations sought by Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce

The Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for its annual business awards in several categories.
Anyone can complete a nomination form, but nominees for the Business of the Year and Emerging Business of the year must be members of the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, according to queencreekchamber.com/award-nomination-form.html.
The categories are:
- Business of the Year, which recognizes a Queen Creek chamber member who has been in business over three years, provides excellence in customer service, has experienced progressive sales/marketing growth, provides innovative products or services, community volunteerism and/or demonstrates economic support of the Queen Creek area business community.
- Emerging Business of the Year, which recognizes a Queen Creek chamber member who has been in business less than three years, provides excellence in customer service, provides innovative products or services, community volunteerism and/or demonstrates economic support of the Queen Creek area business community.
- Volunteer of the Year, which recognizes a community volunteer who has demonstrated outstanding participation and leadership in Queen Creek. Qualified nominees have made contributions in one or more areas such as: time donated, leadership and community involvement.
- Educator of the Year, which recognizes an individual who is dedicated, inspiring and is making a difference in the lives of our youth within the schools located in Queen Creek. This can be a teacher or educational support personnel.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.