Celebrate QC Neighborly Week Sept. 9-15

QC Neighborly Week — Sept. 9-15 — encourages residents to slow down, connect with their neighbors and embrace Queen Creek’s hometown atmosphere.

“This is a fantastic community for many reasons, but mostly because of the people,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a release. “QC Neighborly Week is timely as we celebrate our 30thAnniversary and as we celebrate National Day of Service. I invite everyone to join me in being QC Neighborly today, tomorrow and throughout the year.”

Each day this week, different ways to be QC Neighborly will be shared across the Town’s social media platforms, and residents are encouraged to share their neighborly experiences, according to the release.

Queen Creek Town Council recognized three “Great Neighbors” at the April 17 council meeting. (Town of Queen Creek)

QC Neighborly Week is the perfect time to submit a nomination for the Town’s Great Neighbor recognition. Nominate your neighbor who goes above and beyond by Oct. 9 and they will be recognized at the Oct. 16 Town Council meeting, the release states.

Strong neighborhoods are the cornerstone of a great community – help continue to make Queen Creek a special place to live, play and learn, according to the release.

