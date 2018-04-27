Chandler Heights Community Church schedules open house
Chandler Heights Community Church in Queen Creek as it looked in 2017. (Independent Newspapers/Arianna Grainey)
Chandler Heights Community Church, 26800 S. Mandarin Drive, is having an open house 5-7 p.m. Saturday, May 5.
The evening will include a dinner, live music and an opportunity to meet neighbors and welcome the church’s new pastor and his wife.
Chandler Heights Community Church, which is at the corner of Mandarin and Hunt Highway, is an independent church and has been in Chandler Heights since 1928.
