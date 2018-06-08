Clinical trial seeks early detection for autism

Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center’s research team is enrolling children ages 16-30 months in a new clinical trial that may reshape the diagnostic process for autism spectrum disorder.

Marcus Autism Center, part of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, and SARRC are working together to find better ways to diagnose and treat autism at an earlier age, according to a release from SARRC.

The investigational device works by tracking the eye movements of young children as they watch a series of short, age-appropriate, videos and images.

Families can participate if they are seeking an evaluation for their child, or if they have a typically developing child and just want to help further science, the release stated.

Each family will complete the eye-tracking protocol as well as SARRC’s traditional diagnostic process. Both procedures happen in a three- to four-hour session at SARRC’s campus. If applicable, parents will receive formal diagnosis from a licensed clinical psychologist.

For more information or to enroll in the trial, contact Jasmine Masri at 602-218-8183.

