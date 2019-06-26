Deanna Painter promoted at Western State Bank

Deanna Painter

Deanna Painter of Queen Creek was recently promoted to vice president/cash management officer at Western State Bank in Chandler.

She serves as the primary contact for cash management services in Arizona and provides product support to Western’s other locations, according to a release.

Ms. Painter joined Western in 2009 as a personal banking officer/customer service representative supervisor. She began her role as cash management officer in early 2014. Ms. Painter attended Coconino Community College in Page. She is involved with the Chandler Service Club and lives in Queen Creek with her husband and two children.

Western State Bank is a 117-year-old, employee-owned community bank with assets totaling over $1 billion. The bank offers full-banking services, investments, mortgage financing to personal and business customers, as well as nationwide equipment financing services. Its bankss are in the Arizona communities of Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale, Casa Grande, Sun City and Sun City West, and in the North Dakota communities of Devils Lake, Fargo and West Fargo, according to the release.

