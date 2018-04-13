Department of Child Safety director recognized for service to Arizona’s children

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office presented its Justice for All Award to Department of Child Safety Director Greg McKay for his life-long dedication to serving Arizona’s children.
“Greg McKay has spent his life pursuing justice for the victims of crime and continues to serve as a champion for one of the most vulnerable populations as director of the Department of Child Safety,” Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery said in a release.
“The work Director McKay has accomplished alone as an investigator could have earned him this award; however, his continuing dedication demonstrated in his work to positively change and restructure child welfare in Arizona along with his leadership at DCS make him incredibly deserving of the Justice for All Award,” he said.
Director McKay received the award during Arizona’s National Crime Victims’ Rights Week 2018 Recognition Event, which is held to honor crime victims and to highlight individuals who work to uphold crime victims’ rights.
The Crime Victims’ Rights Week Recognition Event is sponsored by state and local agencies including the Arizona Governor’s Office, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Arizona Attorney General’s Office, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Arizona Department of Corrections and Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections.
