Ducey appoints member to state transportation board

Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Yuma City Councilman Gary Knight to the Arizona State Transportation Board.
Mr. Knight, who in January began a second four-year term on the City Council and is Yuma’s deputy mayor, will serve on the seven-member panel upon confirmation by the state Senate. He will succeed Deanna Beaver, who completed her term and was the board’s chairwoman during her last year.
State transportation board members place priorities on transportation needs, projects and funding on behalf of communities throughout Arizona. Each member serves a six-year term.
Mr. Knight will represent District 6, which includes Yuma, La Paz, Yavapai and Mohave counties.
“Transportation infrastructure is vital to economic development in the state and is of particular importance in the rural, less-populated counties,” Knight said. “I look forward to working with ADOT and the rest of the transportation board members to improve transportation infrastructure throughout District 6 and the state.”
