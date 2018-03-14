Ducey appoints member to state transportation board

Mar 14th, 2018 · by · Comments:

Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed Yuma City Councilman Gary Knight to the Arizona State Transportation Board.

Gary Knight

Mr. Knight, who in January began a second four-year term on the City Council and is Yuma’s deputy mayor, will serve on the seven-member panel upon confirmation by the state Senate. He will succeed Deanna Beaver, who completed her term and was the board’s chairwoman during her last year.

State transportation board members place priorities on transportation needs, projects and funding on behalf of communities throughout Arizona. Each member serves a six-year term.

Mr. Knight will represent District 6, which includes Yuma, La Paz, Yavapai and Mohave counties.

“Transportation infrastructure is vital to economic development in the state and is of particular importance in the rural, less-populated counties,” Knight said. “I look forward to working with ADOT and the rest of the transportation board members to improve transportation infrastructure throughout District 6 and the state.”

    The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie