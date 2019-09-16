Duet offers support for grandparents raising grandchildren

(Duet)

More than 60,000 grandparents in Arizona are raising their grandchildren. To support these “grandfamilies,” local nonprofit Duet: Partners In Health and Aging will be hosting two new workshops that help grandparents better relate to and communicate with their pre-teens and teenage grandchildren.

In addition, Duet hosts ongoing support groups for grandparents in the East Valley and Ahwatukee to help address the unique needs of raising a second family, according to a release.

“Grandparents who step up to care for and raise their teenage grandchildren deserve respect and appreciation,” ShaRon Rea, who has partnered with Duet to offer these free workshops, said in the release. “Their grandchild’s behavior and moods may look unrecognizable to them. This creates power struggles, confusion and who really knows what’s going on in the mind of a teenager? What I bring are specific techniques to increase a grandparent’s confidence, which helps make their job of parenting this new generation easier.”

The workshops are:

“The Survival Kit for Grandparents of Pre-teens and Teens”: Join for a workshop with ShaRon Rea of The Whole Family Coaching and Mentoring to help build better relationships with your teenagers. Learn the tools to open communication, support your teens toward success and create peace in your home. It is 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, and Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 11002 S. 48th St. in Phoenix. Lunch is free. RSVP: Contact Chris at 602-274-5022, ext. 115, or avery@duetaz.org.

“Why Can’t You Hear Me When I’m Yelling at You? LOL”: Join for an engaging workshop with ShaRon Rea to help build better relationships with your teenagers. Learn the tools to reduce arguments and misunderstandings. Have a deeper connection and understanding with your teenagers. It is 10 a.m.-1 p.m Saturday, Oct. 19, at Duet, 10000 N. 31st Ave. Suite D200 in Phoenix. Lunch is free. RSVP: Contact Chris at (602) 274-5022, ext. 115, or avery@duetaz.org.

Ongoing Duet support groups

Duet has ongoing support groups in Mesa and Ahwatukee. They are:

Mesa Support Group: Meets monthly, 6-8 p.m. first Thursday of every month, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 2745 N. 32nd St. in Mesa. Child care is limited for this group. Call 480-262-8154 to register.

Ahwatukee Support Group: Meets monthly, 9-11 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month, at Mountain View Lutheran Church, 11002 S. 48th St. in Phoenix.

Grandparents may end up raising grandchildren for a variety of reasons, including incarceration, drug and alcohol addiction, abuse or neglect, death or other factors.

Duet offers support for grandparents raising grandchildren through free-of-charge support groups, legal guidance and assistance, funds for extracurricular activities, information and guided assistance, educational workshops and outings, the release states.

To learn more about how Duet supports grandparents raising grandchildren, go to duetaz.org/grandparents-raising-grandchildren.

Duet is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote health and well-being through vitally needed services to homebound adults, family caregivers, faith communities and grandfamilies. Duet’s free-of-charge services are available in the greater Phoenix area. To volunteer, donate or ask for help, go to duetaz.org, or call 602-274-5022.

