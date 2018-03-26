East Valley high school graduate completes Air Force program

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ariel N. Hudson has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.
Ms. Hudson is the daughter of Edward Hudson of San Tan Valley and Sandra Witt of Payson, and niece of Cindy Meza of Maricopa. She is the wife of Sean Miller.
The airman is a 2015 graduate of Hamilton High School in Chandler.
