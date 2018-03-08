Event dresses East Valley ‘Cinderellas’ for proms

The annual Cinderella Affair, the East Valley Women’s League’s all-volunteer signature event for high school juniors and seniors to select new and gently used prom dresses, shoes, purses and accessories for free, is scheduled 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays, March 31 and April 7.
The event at 411 N. McKemy in Chandler is open to all high school juniors and seniors with a valid school ID.
The Cinderella Affair is the nation’s biggest free prom-dress giveaway with more than 5,000 dresses from which to choose, according to an EVWL release.
Last year, nearly 1,500 dresses were given away to students statewide. More than 12,000 have been handed out since the program began in 2002, the release stated.
“Prom time is special, and we want as many girls as possible to look and feel as special as they can possibly be,” said Traci Estenson, who is leading this year’s effort.
Juniors and seniors participating in the Cinderella Affair will be provided with a numbered ticket upon their arrival at the Cinderella Affair Boutique. Once a number is called, girls will be escorted to the dress room to choose five dresses to try on. Volunteers will provide guidance and assistance.
Once a final selection has been made, volunteers will escort the students to a separate room to select shoes and accessories. Volunteer seamstresses will make minor alterations and repairs. If needed, a dry-cleaning voucher may be provided. Once the final selection is made, there are no exchanges, the release stated.
Admission is limited, according to organizers, and girls not admitted on March 31 will have priority positions in line on April 7.
Event donors include Arbonne Charitable Foundation, Peoples Mortgage, Captured Moments by Rita and Company, The Studio Academy of Beauty, Uptown Bridal & Boutique, Glam Squad Couture and East Valley Beaders.
In addition to EVWL members, other community volunteers include the National Charity League, North Central Women’s League, Junior League of Phoenix, Miss Arizona USA 2018, and ASU Devils in Disguise.
Go to cinderellaaffair.org.
