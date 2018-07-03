Food for Fines starts July 6 at Queen Creek Library

The Maricopa County Library District’s annual Food for Fines program starts Friday, July 6, and runs through Sunday, July 15.

The program allows library customers to bring in non-perishable food items to any MCLD library, including in Queen Creek at 21802 S Ellsworth Road.

One non-perishable food item equals $2 in waived fines, for up to $50 per account.

Maricopa County Library District waived $36,000 in fines in last year’s program, according to a release.

All donations are sent to local food pantries so they go directly to the community, according to the release.

What food items should you donate?

Items such as peanut butter and jelly, mac and cheese, tuna fish, cereal and canned vegetables are always in high demand. Check with a local food pantry to see if they have any specific non-perishable food needs, according to the release.

Library patrons without fines can also participate. Donations will help waive overdue fines on a child’s account, according to the release.

For more information on the Queen Creek Library, go to https://mcldaz.org/custom/branches/queencreek/.

