Gateway Church in Queen Creek hires new minsters

Sunday, March 17 marked a new beginning for the Gateway Church of Christ in Queen Creek.

After a year-long absence of a pulpit minister, the decision was made to hire but two ministers—Theo Jones as Pulpit Minister and Chris Tomberlin to be the Family and Worship Minister, according to a press release.

“We are excited to be working with Theo and Chris, and we believe ‘Glory Days’ are ahead of us,” Mark McPeak an elder of the congregation said in the release. “None of us can help everyone—but all of us can help someone. And when we help them, we serve Jesus. Who would want to miss a chance to do that?”

“We’re going to work on building a close-knit fellowship of believers by providing weekly worship, Bible study, and a fellowship of small groups seeking to intentionally share their lives together,” new pulpit minister Theo Jones said.

Mr. Jones and his wife Cindy are long-time Phoenix residents, and he has more than twenty years of ministry experience in Arizona, Texas, and California. He holds a degree in Bible from Abilene Christian University and a Master of Divinity from Phoenix Seminary. Mr. Jones has a master’s in marriage and family counseling and is a certified Professional Life Coach, having studied coaching with Tony Robbins. He has three grown children.

“We are very excited about the two new ministers who are teaming up with us to work in the Queen Creek area,” David Hinkle an elder at the Gateway church said. “It’s great to be working with Theo Jones again. It’s been about 25 years since we worked together.”

“It is an exciting time to be at Gateway,” Chris Tomberlin, new Family and Worship Minister said. Mr.Tomberlin is from The Woodlands, Texas. He holds a Master of Divinity degree from Lubbock Christian University, as well as a degree in Bible from Sunset International Bible Institute, also in Lubbock.

“We strive to be in a place that seeks to fully live in the abundant love of God and share that love with our community,” Mr. Tomberlin said. “We value families and want them to succeed.”

Mr.Tomberlin and his wife, Katrisha, have two children.

“Gateway seeks to strengthen families through godly education and activity, caring relationships, and supportive community. We would love for you to be a part of this great family and journey with us,” Mr. Tomberlin said.

