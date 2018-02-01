Horseshoe Park manager Lynch ropes in revenue for the town

Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre General Manager Tim Lynch, a cowboy since his mid-teens, rides and ropes in horses just as well as he ropes in simultaneous Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association competitions and brings revenue to the community.
He welcomes Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association competitions that are occupying the arenas for a 10-day period of back-to-back horseback riding shooting contests in February.
He enjoys extending hospitality to those coming to the facility as doing so not only benefits Queen Creek’s signature venue at 20464 E. Riggs Road, but the community as well.
“For every dollar that I bill, our customers spend $10 in the community,” said Mr. Lynch in a phone interview.
Since securing his role as facilities manager, he has brought in approximately a half-million dollars in revenue to the community.
“That really warms my heart that I have been able to make that kind of contribution to my town,” Mr. Lynch said.
A multiple world champion in equestrian sports, he described the necessary undertaking to prepare the grounds for the various equestrian events requiring different depths, textures and moistures for horses to perform at their best.
He likened different sports settings such as a football field, baseball diamond or track for varying turf dynamics for horse events.
Mr. Lynch noted his passion for horses benefits the community as he maintains a clean facility. He is proud that his site hasn’t had any illness outbreaks in-between the many bookings.
He and his staff thoroughly clean and sweep the facility “down to the floormats,” using an anti-pathogen wash to help control and combat the possibility of illnesses from the influx of guests and horses.
“We have never had any kind of outbreak whatsoever,” Mr. Lynch said.
The son of a school teacher, Mr. Lynch takes pride in witnessing the success of “many of the nonprofessional riders that I coached – and watching them come out after a long time of effort – to win their first show.”
He explained how he worked his way up from cleaning stalls to rodeoing and being a cattle rancher. Then, he became a horse trainer and eventually decided on facilities management after an injury.
“I got interested in horses at 14,” Mr. Lynch recalled about what started as a hobby. “This sport has given me so much in terms of a rich life experience.”
