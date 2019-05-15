Jordan Romero graduates basic training in San Antonio

Jordan Romero (Submitted photo)

U.S. Air Force Airman Jordan M. Romero graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills, according to a press release.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Ms. Romero is the daughter of Mckenzie and step-daughter of Ronald Robinson of Queen Creek. She is a 2016 graduate of Mesa High School.

