Joya graduates from U.S. Air Force Academy

Aaron G. Joya has graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs, Colorado. He received a bachelor of science degree and was commissioned as a second lieutenant.

He is a 2014 graduate of Queen Creek High School.

