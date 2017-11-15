Kelly Hiett of San Tan Valley graduates from Upper Iowa University
Kelly Hiett of San Tan Valley graduated Cum Laude with a bachelor of science degree in nursing in July from Upper Iowa University.
Founded in 1857, Upper Iowa University is a private, not-for-profit university providing undergraduate and graduate degree programs to about 5,800 students-nationally and internationally-at its Fayette campus, 25 U.S. education centers, as well as centers in Malaysia and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.uiu.edu
.
