Lindsey Newman wins gold medals at Mint Valley Summer Pickoff Pickleball Tournament

Lindsey Newman of Queen Creek. (Submitted photo)

Team Selkirk’s Lindsey Newman, of Queen Creek, captured multiple gold medals at the 2019 Mint Valley Summer Pickoff Pickleball Tournament. It was at Mint Valley Racquet & Fitness Club in Longview, Washington, June 7-9.

She took home the Women’s Singles Open title; and, alongside partner and Team Selkirk athlete Tonja Major, captured gold in the Women’s Doubles Open Division, according to a release.

A former NCAA Division I tennis player, Ms. Newman was introduced to pickleball in 2017. She competes regularly on the professional circuit and has captured multiple titles around the country. Her mixed doubles partner is her brother Riley, and they recently captured bronze at the 2019 US Open Pickleball Championships.

In addition to competing on the professional pickleball circuit, Ms. Newman is a college basketball referee.

Pickleball is a sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong, and with more than 3.3 million players, it’s one of the fastest growing sports in the USA, according to the release.

Selkirk Sport is a pickleball paddle and accessories brand. In capturing gold, Ms. Newman was equipped with the Epic paddle from Selkirk Sport’s Amped Series, a high performance, made-in-the-USA line of pickleball paddles, the release states.

