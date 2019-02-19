Local dancers to perform at Disneyland

Dance group practices for Disneyland performance. (Submitted photo)

Dancers from 8*Count Dance in Queen Creek will perform in April at Disneyland.

The girls have been dancing for more than four yeas with Ruby Dance Company, according to a release. They range in ages and skill level and are studying ballet, jazz, tap and acrobatic arts.

“This season, in addition to their regular local performances and competitions, they’re super excited to be performing in the Dance the Magic Parade and dance down Main Street, U.S.A. at the Disneyland Resort in April,” the release stated.

Anna Compton, RDC ballet, tap and jazz teacher, has choreographed a routine for the dancers that will be featured in a Dance the Magic Showcase, onstage inside the Disney Park.

In addition to the performances, the girls will have the opportunity to work with Disney teaching artists backstage in Dance the Magic Dance Camps, according to the release.

