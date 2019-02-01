Love Bug Dance celebrates Valentine’s Day early in QC

Queen Creek invites residents to celebrate the day of love, friendship and family early at its Love Bug Dance 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

There will be music, crafts, games, a light dinner and dancing.

Registration is required and can be completed online or in person at the annex. The cost is $5 per child, $15 for the first adult and $10 per additional adult.

The event is open to children ages 4-12. This is not a drop-off event; parents must stay with their children during the event, according to a release.

Opportunities for sponsorship and volunteering are available.

For information, contact Amanda Ladd at 480-358-3700.

For more information about the town’s recreation programs, visit QueenCreek.org/Recreation.

