Love Bug Dance celebrates Valentine’s Day early in QC

The Love Bug Dance will be Friday, Feb. 8, at the Recreation Annex in Queen Creek. (Submitted photo)

Queen Creek invites residents to celebrate the day of love, friendship and family early at its Love Bug Dance 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the Recreation Annex, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road.

There will be music, crafts, games, a light dinner and dancing.

Registration is required and can be completed online or in person at the annex. The cost is $5 per child, $15 for the first adult and $10 per additional adult.

The event is open to children ages 4-12. This is not a drop-off event; parents must stay with their children during the event, according to a release.

Opportunities for sponsorship and volunteering are available.

For information, contact Amanda Ladd at 480-358-3700.

For more information about the town’s recreation programs, visit QueenCreek.org/Recreation.

