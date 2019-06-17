Marcus Berkshire appointed to statewide education committee

Marcus Berkshire

Marcus Berkshire — coordinator of curriculum, instruction and assessment at J.O. Combs Unified School District — has been appointed to the Arizona Department of Education’s Title I Committee of Practitioners.

The Committee of Practitioners — composed of administrators, teachers, and representatives — is responsible for the review of all major proposed or final rules or regulations issued by the state, as well as Title I programs under the Every Student Succeeds Act, according to a release.

The purpose of “Title I – Improving the Academic Achievement of the Disadvantaged” is to provide all children significant opportunity to receive a fair, equitable, and high-quality education, and to close educational achievement gaps. Title I provides technical assistance, service and support to local educational agencies and schools to help ensure every child has access to an excellent education, according to the release.

“I am very honored and excited to have been appointed to serve on the Committee of Practitioners,“ Mr. Berkshire said in the release. “I look forward to applying my decades of experience as an educator, principal and administrator to help advance policies that will improve the outcomes and success of Arizona’s youth. All students deserve the opportunity to develop the essential skills to become higher-level thinkers, and to be empowered to become respectful, disciplined, motivated leaders in our community.”

The Committee of Practitioners generally meets four to five times per school year, with members serving three-year terms. Members of the public are welcome to attend Committee of Practitioners meetings but must register at least two days prior to the meeting. Go to azed.gov/titlei/cop.

For more information about the J.O. Combs Unified School District, go to jocombs.org or call 480-987-5300.

