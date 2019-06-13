Marcus & Millichap arranges sale of Gilbert Dutch Bros.

Dutch Bros. Coffee ground lease, an 804-square-foot, net-leased property in Gilbert at the southwest corner of Higley Road and Loop 202, has sold for $1.36 million. (Submitted photo)

Marcus & Millichap, a commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the U.S. and Canada, has announced the sale of Dutch Bros. Coffee ground lease, a 804-square foot, net-leased property in Gilbert. The asset sold for $1.36 million, according to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm’s Phoenix office.

The business is at the southwest corner of Higley Road and Loop 202. Jamie Medress and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company, according to a release.  

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

