Maricopa County appoints Marcy Flanagan public health director

Marcy Flanagan

Marcy Flanagan has been appointed as Maricopa County’s new public health director, effective June 10. She currently serves as director of Pima County Department of Public Health.

“It was an exhaustive search to find the right person to lead such an important department here in Maricopa County,” Joy Rich, county manager for Maricopa County, said in a release.

“We are confident that we found that person in our own backyard. Marcy has a perfect blend of public health experience along with local knowledge which will allow her to hit the ground running and keep Public Health propelling forward.”

Ms. Flanagan will report directly to Maricopa County Assistant County Manager Lee Ann Bohn and is responsible for directing and managing a staff of about 600 individuals with an annual budget of $60 million. Among her duties as health director, Ms. Flanagan is responsible for setting public health policy, responding to public health emergencies as well as monitoring and detecting outbreaks of and preventing the spread of more than 80 reportable communicable diseases.

“While it is bittersweet to leave my outstanding staff and community in Pima County, it is the right time for me to use the skills I have attained to lead the 3rd largest health jurisdiction in the nation,” Ms. Flanagan said in the release.

In her 18-year career in Pima County, Ms. Flanagan has held various public health positions and served on numerous boards and commissions including the Arizona Public Health Association, National Association of County and City Health Officials, International Leadership Association, and American Public Health Association. She is also a member of the Arizona Association of Local Health Officers, where she serves as the current president.

Ms. Flanagan has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from University of Arizona and a master’s in administration from Northern Arizona University. She also has a master’s in public health and a doctorate in business administration.

