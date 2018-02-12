Meet Your Neighbors: Connie and John Bunyard

Connie and John Bunyard started Use My Guy Services seven years ago to provide handyman services to the residents in the town of Queen Creek, surrounding communities, Scottsdale and Phoenix.
In recognition of the milestone, owners Connie and John Bunyard are hosting a customer appreciation and anniversary party Thursday, Feb. 15.
It will take place 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce at 22246 S. Ellsworth Road.
The party will have a Roaring ‘20s theme and offer food and live music. People dressed in Roaring ‘20s attire will be entered into a drawing to win $100 for best costume.
To RSVP, call 602-316-9817. To learn more about the company, visit its website at www.usemyguyservices.com.
The Queen Creek Independent asked the Bunyards about what brought them to Queen Creek and what they feel is special about living here. Here is how they responded:
•When & why we moved here: John and I moved here in 1997 with our children to add spaces to Sanokai Village. John completed the expansion on the park and then we lived there for seven years managing the park. After that we bought our own horse property.
•What we like most about living here: I love living on our acre and having the convenience of commerce within 10 minutes. The people here are wonderful — very friendly and helpful. Our parks are awesome and the mountains are amazing.
•What we do: We own a handyman company that services the Valley.
•How did Use My Guy Services come about? John saw a need and felt that he had the skills to meet the need. It was his desire to give handyman a new name. He wanted to be the handyman who could be trusted to provide quality service every time.
•How does your business contribute to the community? We are active in the community with the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. We have worked together with the boys ranch to bring on a apprentice, and we volunteer at our church.
•What we like most about what I do: I (Connie) get to work in the office and do some of the marketing for our business. I feel super blessed that I am able to go to networking functions, be an ambassador for the Queen Creek Chamber and spend time volunteering. John loves to be able to use his expertise providing a service that is a cut above the rest. His expertise is in plumbing and electrical and with the help of our team of experts we can take care of just about everything from the ceiling to the floor.
•Changes we’d like to see in this area: The only things I would change are the density of our subdivisions and the infrastructure of our roads. Maybe bring in a Costco or a Trader Joe’s?
•Favorite community cause & why: I love our food banks in the area. There is a tremendous need and it is being met through these organizations. Calvary Chapel of Queen Creek, Amadeo and Our Lady of Guadalupe service our community. The Boys and Girls Clubs of the East Valley also offer a great service.
•Our family: We have seven children: four boys and three girls who were raised in Queen Creek. John and I have been happily married for 36 years.
•Our interests and hobbies: We enjoy boating, quadding, hiking, gardening, cooking and, of course, spending time with our family and friends.
•The trait(s) we admire in others: Kindness, forgiveness, persistence, generosity and resilience.
•People who inspired us (and how): My Heavenly Father and Stephen Covey (the author of “The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People”).
•Our guiding philosophy: To do unto others as you would do unto yourself, whatsoever you sow that shall you also reap.
