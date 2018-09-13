Meet Your Neighbor: Ashley Lloyd of Circle Cross Ranch

Ashley Lloyd with Sterling, Mason and Benjamin Lloyd. (Submitted photo)

Name: Ashley Lloyd aka thelloydmom.

Age: 32 years young.

Town/neighborhood: Queen Creek – Circle Cross Ranch.

When and why I moved here: We moved to Queen Creek because our family was seeking a place to call our home all while meeting friends and others who enjoy outdoors and staying active.

What I like most about living here: People are friendly and the growth of Queen Creek has been exciting as a resident. Nothing compares to the night skies in my backyard.

What I do: I am currently the center director at a local private preschool that serves many of our residents.

What I like most about what I do: I love impacting families on a large level. Seeing children grow and develop because of the staff I employ is very rewarding. These children are the future of Arizona.

Changes I’d like to see in this area: The new Mansel Carter Oasis is a great start. More opportunities for families to be able to make memories and spend time with neighbors.

Favorite community cause & why: The Queen Creek Library is not much of a “cause” but I feel like they make a huge impact on the community. I am proud that they are considered a meeting point for all event that are held by the town. Encouraging community is important to me.

My family: I have been married to my husband for 11 years and we have two active boys who are 9 and 11.

My interests and hobbies: Spending time at the football field with Southeast Pop Warner Football. I also enjoy fitness and traveling this great state. Go Cardinals!

The trait(s) I admire in others: When my peers set goals and meet them.

People who inspired me (and how): I am inspired by all of my fellow educators. It takes a village to bring up a group of leaders who can take on the task of this world. We are the change we wish to see in the world. We inspire. We educate.

My guiding philosophy: One word – Integrity. Nothing matters without it.

 

