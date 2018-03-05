Meet Your Neighbor: baseball player turns fitness trainer in Queen Creek

Name: My name is Jordan Guida
Age: I am 29 years old
Occupation: I currently am employed by the personal training department of Mountainside Fitness. I have been with the company for over 2 years during that time I have had the pleasure to work with a variety of clients.
Why you chose to work in the fitness industry: Originally I had entered in to this industry like many others looking to work with the “athletic” type of clientele. However, as my career has progressed I have found that engaging in more strength therapy based workouts have become the most rewarding. The idea of increasing someone’s power lift or maximal out put was my original pull in to this industry, as I’ve matured as a trainer, helping someone attain movements of their life back and gaining the ability to do day to day activities (such as chasing grandkids, getting into lower cabinets, even as simple as being able to tie shoes again) have been the most rewarding.
Where did you come from: I am born and raised in Arizona, surprisingly enough I am 3rd generation as my great grandfather came to this state in a wagon train from Indiana in the hope of new prospects. I went to High school at Brophy Preparatory College in Phoenix, after a few moves in college from Florida Southern, to Central Arizona and ending at Tennessee Wesleyan University where I earned my Bachelors Of Science in Exercise Science. A month after graduating I was fortunate enough to be selected by the Detroit Tigers in the Auxiliary MLB Draft of 2012, I had a fantastic career as baseball player and decided to come home start a new career and also begin a path towards a family here in Arizona.
If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: At this point in my life I don’t know if I could pick another occupation than the current one I am, this has been the absolute perfect fit and I couldn’t picture a better company to be with, a great true Arizona Brand.
What is a challenging aspect of your job? I am sure that any one in the fitness industry would agree that the most challenging part of our job would be helping with aspects outside of the gym. On average the typical training client meets with a trainer 2x a week for 30 minutes. Leaving a great number of hours to the client to self motivate and use the building blocks the trainer has provided. We always support and want the absolute best for our clients and due to the rapport we have built there is quite a strong relationship the exist between client and trainer which extends well beyond the hour a week that we see face to face. Finding creative ways to encourage clients to use the gym and training techniques by far would be one of the biggest obstacles to be hurdled but it takes persistence and dedication from both parties.
People who inspired me and how: My parents are certainly one of my biggest inspirations they have been dedicated and encouraging through every step of my life and have always been there to support me. I am always envious of their 25+ year marriage as they just celebrated another anniversary last week. Any one knows a relationship lasting that long would be through many up and downs, goods and bad but they always worked with one another and have kept strong family values embedded in me and my sister.
One thing I want my clients to know about me: One thing I would want my clients to know about me, would be that I am not perfect when it comes to the world of fitness and health. I may miss a workout, I may have a bad meal but I don’t let that ruin everything, I follow up with a good meal and a proper workout the following day. A couple off days from diet or exercise do not mean the worlds end and the following day should be back on track without feelings of despair.
My advice to today’s youth: My best advice for the youth would be to stay consistent, in all aspects of life. Sometimes things may not go your way and you may not attain the success you were looking for in the moment but over time there is no real limit to what one can achieve. I always liked the imagery of a single consistent drop of water will crack a boulder in half, which parallels life and even the world of fitness. You may not get every lift correct but over time the greater average will build towards your success.
The Queen Creek Independent is delivered weekly