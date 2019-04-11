Meet Your Neighbor: Denalee Karr, owner of Jabz Boxing studio in Queen Creek

Name: Denalee Karr



Age: 49

When and why I moved here: I am an Arizona native and have lived in the Queen Creek area for years. I felt it was the perfect, growing location to follow my dream of opening a Jabz Boxing studio.

What I like most about living here: I love the small-town feel and friendly people while being far away from city-like congestion and noise. I’m enchanted by our open swatches of desert, sunny skies, fresh air (even the really hot air) and our striking sunsets.

What I do: I own the Jabz Boxing – Fitness for Women studio at 21365 S. Ellsworth Road, Suite 105 in Queen Creek.

What I like most about what I do: I love interacting with amazing ladies on a daily basis. Jabz offers a safe and comfortable atmosphere for women to workout in. It is inspiring to watch our members achieve their goals while gaining a confidence and strength they hadn’t anticipated. My team of trainers and I are there to empower and encourage these awesome ladies towards their fitness goals, but through their determination and perseverance they motivate me to do more and be more every day.

Changes I’d like to see in this area: Better roads and traffic flow.

Favorite community cause & why: I have enjoyed participating in the chamber of commerce’s “Elevate 4 Tomorrow” or “E4T” program wherein various businesses and entrepreneurs present information to high school students in the Queen Creek area about industry, careers and making their dreams a reality. I also fully support the chamber’s Women in Business group because I love being around and backing strong and intelligent women who are contributing to their communities while creating better lives for their families and others.

My family: I am the mother of seven incredible kids ranging in age from 14 to 28. My husband of two years is a service disabled, retired veteran. I also have two “fur kids,” a sweet and cuddly Rottweiler and a very energetic Boxer.

My interests and hobbies: I love doing just about anything outdoors. Camping, fishing and hiking are regular activities for me, especially with my children. I am an avid reader with a thirst for learning and enjoy thought provoking and stimulating authors like James Rollins, Patricia Cornwell and Brad Thor. Several times a year, my passion for anthropology and antiquity drives me to visit and immerse myself in early American archaeological and historical sites found in the West. I can also often be found at my good friend’s cattle ranch on the back of a horse for hours at a time.

The trait(s) I admire in others: Compassion, integrity, determination and kindness.



People who inspired me (and how): I draw inspiration from strong women! Women who diligently seek to build and contribute to a better world through their education, family, faith and business set the bar for those around them.

My guiding philosophy: Live and lead by example.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.