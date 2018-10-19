Meet your neighbor: Dr. Erica Hargrave of Life Aligned Chiropractic

Name: Erica Hargrave

Age: 27

Town/neighborhood: Queen Creek

When and why I moved here: May 2017 for my husband and I to open our chiropractic practice, Life Aligned Chiropractic, 22719 S. Ellsworth Road Suite No. 104 in Queen Creek. We loved the “small town” feel yet all of the growth happening in this area.

What I like most about living here: The view of the mountains and the sunshine.

What I do: Doctor of chiropractic.

What I like most about what I do: Being a part of so many families’ lives. I focus on prenatal and pediatric chiropractic care and that allows me to truly be involved in a family’s life as they grow and change and they all become family to my husband and I.

Changes I’d like to see in this area: Transportation and roads, which I know is coming in time.

Favorite community cause and why: “Elevate 4 tomorrow” or “E4T” from the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce. Inspiring high school students to follow their dreams, learn more about the industries and businesses in our town and connecting them with local leaders.

My family: My husband and I are currently expecting our first baby, due in December; and we have two Australian cattle dogs that are our “fur babies”

My interests and hobbies: I love to be in the mountains, camping and fishing. Since moving to Arizona I also have enjoyed picking up playing golf with my husband.

The trait(s) I admire in others: Compassion, motivation, honesty and humor.

People who inspired me (and how): My grandpa, Vern, who is a retired chiropractor in Tucson, Arizona. He is a major reason why I am a chiropractor. My husband, Chris, is my best friend and is an amazing doctor and businessman. I would not be here with an office to practice in without him.

My guiding philosophy: “Life expresses intelligence” and be grateful for all that you have by slowing down and appreciating the little beauties that surround us every day.

