Meet your Neighbor: Dr. William Gunderman of Queen Creek Chiropractic

Name: William J Gunderman

Age: 53

Town/neighborhood: The Villages of Queen Creek.

When and why I moved here: I moved here to be close to business years ago.

What I like most about living here: The economic activities are better and I grew to like the people here.

What I do: I’m a chiropractic doctor; owner of Queen Creek Chiropractic.

What I like most about what I do: I like helping people. I like solving the problem when others can’t.

Changes I’d like to see in this area: I’d like to see less advantage for corporately owned franchises over locally owned small businesses.

Favorite community cause & why: Straydar… it is a service that helps people find their lost pets.

My family: It’s me and my son, William T. Gunderman

My interests and hobbies: Fishing!

The trait(s) I admire in others: I admire calm and quiet people.

People who inspired me (and how): My teachers and mentors have guided me through obstacles and inspired me to help others.

My guiding philosophy: My guiding philosophy is to allow each person the freedom to make their own choices, while being mindful that personal choices affect those around you.

