Meet Your Neighbor: Ethos Martial Arts owner Tyler Larsen

A new mixed martial arts academy is opening in the Town of Queen Creek with a grand opening date of May 12.
Ethos Martial Arts, 18540 E. San Tan Blvd., focuses on teaching Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Viking Striking and mixed martial arts, according to owner Tyler Larsen.
“With a wealth of knowledge to share, our instructors have been teaching (for) over a decade,” he said. “ETHOS is built on our three pillars of loyalty, honor and integrity. We have taken these three pillars and created a culture that is inviting, exciting and a family atmosphere.”
The Independent reached out to Mr. Larsen to learn more about him and his business. Read below:
Name: Tyler Larsen
Age: 35
Occupation: Martial Arts Instructor/ Entrepreneur
Why you chose to work in the fitness industry: I have a passion for health and fitness in my own life and chose to share my passion with others.
What I like most about what I do: I really enjoy seeing my students grow not only as martial artists but as people.
Where did you come from: I was born and raised in Mesa, AZ
If I had picked a different occupation it might have been: I would have picked something within the arts.
What is a challenging aspect of your job? A challenging aspect of my job is making sure that I am able to teach all kinds of learning styles.
People who inspired me (and how): My family inspires me to be the best man I can be. My Professor Wyatt Shepherd inspires me to live the martial arts lifestyle. Conor McGregor inspires me to be confident in my abilities and to reach my goals.
One thing I want my clients to know about me: I would like my clients to know that I am here for them. If they have a question about techniques, diets, training methods, life etc. Martial arts is my life and I am an open book!
My advice to today’s youth: My advice to today’s youth is to start martial arts, it will help you in every aspect of your life.
