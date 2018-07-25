Meet Your Neighbor: Healing Hearts Pediatrics Dr. Nilam Khurana

Dr. Nilam Khurana works at Healing Hearts Pediatrics, 21805 S. Ellsworth Road Suite No. 111 in Queen Creek. The website is healingheartspeds.com.

The Independent reached out to Dr. Khurana to learn more about her. Read below:

Name: Nilam Khurana

Town/Neighborhood: Villages of Queen Creek

What I’m excited about & why: Township growth. Opportunity for residents to stay in town for treatment.

What I like most about doing business here: Supporting local families with best care.

Changes I’d like to see in this area: More local specialty care availability.

Favorite community cause & why: Supporting local schools and education.

What I do: Pediatrician

What I like most about what I do: working with and helping families with their children’s needs.

My family: Married with two children.

My guiding philosophy: It takes a team of many people with different roles to raise a healthy child.

My advice to today’s youth: Live and learn. There are many opportunities to succeed. Find a balance with school and fun.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.