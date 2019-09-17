Meet Your Neighbor: Jacqui Ellzey founded Arizona Skate Club for women’s roller derby

Jacqui Ellzey

Your Name: Jacqui Ellzey

Age: 42

Business Name: Arizona Skate Club Inc.

Town/Neighborhood: Southeast Valley

Hours of operation: We have games on Saturday evenings when we are in season September-May and practice two to three times a week

What I do: I work full-time at Banner as a referral intake rep for home health and I love what I do and the people I work with. I am the founder of Arizona Skate Club Inc.; I train, coach and ref for the league as well as run head of training, sponsorship and fundraising for the league; go to azskateclub.com. I also have a part-time business, health and wealth education that I am very passionate about as well.

What I like most about doing business here: I love the southeast valley for multiple different reasons. I enjoy that you’re able to get a little bit of everything (city life or farm life), the amenities have become more and more available as the years progress and that is awesome to see happening. I feel that when we have attended events it has been very strong with a family vibe and that is something that we strive within our league (family first).

Changes I’d like to see in this area: I would love to see more physical activity, things for teens and young adults to do. It is hard to have your kids play outside when it is so hot, if we could provide other activities for them. I think it would help get them unplugged and staying active.

What am I promoting: Women’s roller derby

What I’m excited about and why: I am excited about what roller derby does for so many people. I have seen the confidence, self-acceptance, teamwork, and dedication that these ladies all put in for the love of roller derby.

Favorite community cause and why: Heroes and hygiene — this was one that was created by a former skater and we have taken on and honored the tradition and vision. The league hits the streets in trucks and cars, to feed the homeless on Thanksgiving Day and provide a small bag of toiletries to all the ones that are not able to reach shelters. One day we would like to have a mobile trailer that we could provide a shower, hot meal, haircut, and a load of laundry per person.

My family: I call Arizona my home; I moved here in the late’ 80s from California. Due to my health, our family doctor recommended that we move to a drier climate since I have severe allergies and asthma. Most of my immediate family is still in Arizona with in a 5-mile radius. I am a business owner, mother, wife, coworker, teammate and friend.

My interests and hobbies: Roller derby, crafting and helping the community.

People who inspire me (and how): My mother is someone who inspires me to keep going and to not let setbacks get you down. Keep your chin up dust yourself off and go for what you want.

My guiding philosophy: Never judge a book by its cover, because you never know what someone is going through in their life.

My advice to today’s youth: With hard work, determination and dedication, you can achieve anything you put your heart into. Fall down seven times means you get up eight times.

