Meet Your Neighbor: Reagan Rundus, 11, actress, voiceover artist

Name: Reagan Rundus

Age: 11

Town/neighborhood: Queen Creek

When and why I moved here: Our family moved here a year ago from show business in Hollywood to give me and my brother a break from show business and we wanted to focus on just enjoying life as a family…we like living a simpler life and we couldn’t be happier. We ride bikes, take walks together, we got a new dog, and watching the sunsets are just a few things that have really made us happy.

What I like most about living here: One of my favorite reasons we picked Arizona is the weather. It’s awesome. We have a pool, so when it gets really hot, I love to swim and when it’s not so hot, the weather is perfect.

What I do: I am an actress and voiceover artist. I have appeared on numerous TV commercials, co-star for “The Middle,” co-star on “Gamers Guide to Pretty Much Everything,” co-star on “The Colony,” co-star on “Bold and Beautiful,” starred in an ABC pilot and more. My voice can be heard on the Olympics commercials, Comcast, video games, Target, Kids Cuisine commercials, South Korean learning, and I am the lead-in for shows on PBS Kids. I also love to dance hip-hop and I like to draw anime. I like to dance at Club Dance because the kids are cool and the teachers are really good. Dancing and listening to music is one of my favorite things to do.

What I like most about what I do: I really like being a student at Arizona Connections Academy because my whole family is involved in education together. We have a unique situation, my mom and dad both work from home and we set aside time for each of them to be my learning coach on certain subjects. My mom is my art, language arts, PE and math learning coach. My dad is my science learning coach and my brother — who is really cool (he’s 17) — is my history learning coach. I think Arizona Connections Academy is so good for me and my whole family.

Changes I’d like to see in this area: I wish there was a K-POP dance studio here. I am really inspired by a boy band called, “BTS.” They are great and their dancing is amazing. There is a certain vibe about K-POP and I would like to see a studio here.

Favorite community cause: Any time there is a cause to help out animals, I am all about it. We rescued a Golden Retriever back in April and a Chihuahua six years ago. I love all animals and sometimes I go to PetSmart and Petco just to pet the cats and other animals there.

My family: I have a mom and dad who will celebrate 26 years of marriage in November and a brother who is 17. People who inspire me: I am inspired by the boy band “BTS” because they teach others that it’s really cool to love yourself.

My guiding philosophy: My motto for life is before answering a question, try to ask yourself: Is it necessary? Is it truthful? Is it kind? I also like what my favorite artist, Taehyung from “BTS” says, “You only live once, so wake up at ease in the morning and work doing your best.”

