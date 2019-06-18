Meet your Queen Creek deputies at ‘Soda with a Sheriff’ June 24

Children with Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office officials at a Child ID event. (Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office)

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek invites the community to meet its local deputies, build relationships and sip soda at the June 24 “Soda with a Sheriff.”

The free community event will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at Sodalicious, 20850 Heritage Loop Road, according to a release.

“Special thanks to the staff and management of the Sodalicious for hosting the festivities and providing the soda,” the release states.

In addition to providing an opportunity for residents to interact with their local deputies, the event will include festivities for the kids including operation Child ID fingerprinting and the opportunity to preview a patrol vehicle. Soda with a Sheriff provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about public safety in the Town of Queen Creek, according to the release.

Public safety is a cooperative effort between law enforcement and the community in Queen Creek. MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek strives to advance community partnerships and improve relationships one sip of soda at a time, the release states.

For additional information, call MCSO Community Services at 602-876-5055 or send an e-mail to MCSO@queencreek.org. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011. For additional information about MCSO, go to QueenCreek.org/MCSO.

To stay updated on events and activities, follow the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TownofQC.

The Queen Creek Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.