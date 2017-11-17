Airman Payton D. Turner graduates from U.S. Air Force basic military training

Payton D. Turner

U.S. Air Force Airman Payton D. Turner, the son of Jason Turner of San Tan Valley and Christina Vangorden of Florence, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2017 graduate of Florence High School.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

 

