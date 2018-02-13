Pietryga graduates from U.S. Air Force basic military training

U.S. Air Force Airman Faith C. Pietryga has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
Airman Pietryga is the daughter of Christina and Steve Pietryga of Mesa, and sister of Kyle Pietryga of Queen Creek and Aaron Pietryga of Tucson.
She completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills, according to a press release.
Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.