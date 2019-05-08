Poston Butte alumnus completes Air Force basic training

U.S. Air Force Airman Kacey T. Barnes, a graduate of Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.



The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills, according to a press release.



Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.



Mr. Barnes is the son of Stacey Barnes and Candace Ellington of San Tan Valley. He is the brother of Tracey Barnes of Tempe and grandson of Peggy Barnes of San Tan Valley. He is the nephew of Tanika Carter of Las Vegas and nephew of Brandon Barnes of San Tan Valley.

