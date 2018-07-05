Q-and-A with Queen Creek council candidate Emilena Turley

One Queen Creek resident is running for mayor and three for three seats on the council in the Aug. 28 primary election. All are presently on the council. The Queen Creek Independent e-mailed questionnaires to the candidates. They will be posted online in the order they were received.

Name: Emilena Turley

Age: 46

Present or most recent business/employment: Consulting

Previous public office, boards and commissions (and what years): I have served on the budget committee, the chamber of commerce education committee, the transportation advisory board and the economic development commission.

What is the role of the town council?: My role is to protect and preserve the rights, safety and freedoms of our citizens and stakeholders, as well as to protect every precious tax dollar.

If elected, what will you accomplish in your first 100 days in office?: I’ll continue to advocate for less regulation, lower taxes, less unnecessary spending, the preservation of family values and the small town feel we all love here in Queen Creek.

What are your hopes for the town of Queen Creek?: My dream of queen creek is that it continues to be the best place to raise a family and do business.

How would you rate the state of public transportation in the town of Queen Creek? What changes would you recommend?: My top funding priority is our transportation system. I’ll continue to push for more roads and improved right of ways more quickly.

Name one un-funded or under-funded program or project you would promote as a member of the town council and why: Currently our much-needed north-south connections are not funded. I would like to see the town fund needs prior to wants rather than using cash for wants then bonding later for needs.

What types of jobs does Queen Creek need? What is your plan for economic development?: I believe in the free market. The best move we can make for a successful job market and the most effective economic development plan is to continue to allow the private sector the freedom to succeed by offering a business-friendly environment, low taxes and fees, and the freedom to use property for its highest and best use. We also must develop critical infrastructure as quickly as possible.

What makes you different from the other candidates? How will you make a difference on the town council?: You know we all have different backgrounds and perspectives and we all bring something unique and valuable to the table. I’m grateful for the civil manner of discussion. And I really enjoy working with so many wonderful people who truly care about our community. I value those relationships and I appreciate that we have some of the greatest quality individuals who serve anywhere.

What opportunities do you see for regional collaboration?: We get the most from our tax dollars when we partner with our neighbors. I’m proud that we work together on critical infrastructure projects, water and waste water plants and other regional issues that arise. We also have an agreement for our citizens to use the hazardous waste facility in Gilbert. These are smart moves that save tax payers from unnecessary spending.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/voteemilena/

Website: https://emilenaturley.com/

E-mail: emilena@emilenaturley.com

Campaign office phone number: 602-570-8430

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.