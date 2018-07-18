Q-and-A with Queen Creek mayor candidate Gail Barney

One Queen Creek resident is running for mayor and three for three seats on the council in the Aug. 28 primary election. All are presently on the council. The Queen Creek Independent e-mailed questionnaires to the candidates. They will be posted online in the order they were received.

Name: Gail Barney

Age: 70

Education: Associate in arts degree from Mesa Community College, bachelor of science in business administration from Arizona State University.

Present or most recent business/employment: Barney Farms (partner, manager).

Previous public office, boards and commissions (and what years): Queen Creek Planning and Zoning (six years), Queen Creek Town Council (eight years), Queen Creek mayor (eight years), League of Arizona City and Towns Executive Board, Maricopa Association of Government Executive Board chairman (current), MAG Transportation Committee, MAG Economical Committee, Phoenix Mesa Gateway Board member (current), Central Arizona Governments, Pinal County Governmental Alliance.

What is the role of the town council?: Is to promote the best interests of all the residents of the town.

If elected, what will you accomplish in your first 100 days in office?: Keep working with local governments to improve transportation in the local area and with the legislation to keep local funding steady.

What are your hopes for the town of Queen Creek?: To remain a family friendly town and a great place to raise a family.

How would you rate the state of public transportation in the town of Queen Creek? What changes would you recommend?: We have no current bus routes in the town and a priority is to look into getting a bus route into the town.

What types of jobs does Queen Creek need? What is your plan for economic development?: Queen Creek needs to have jobs closer to where people live. Queen Creek is looking at bringing different business to the area.

What opportunities do you see for regional collaboration?: I have had many opportunities to work with regional governments on a variety of projects over the past 12 years. I plan on continuing to grow and build these relationships over the next four years.

