Queen Creek 5 races, Spring Into QC March 30

Spring Into QC will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19535 E. Appleby Road.

Presented by Rodeo Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram, an Earnhardt dealership, Spring into QC is a free event offering fun for the entire family, according to a release.

There will be 10 egg hunts offered during the rodeo egg roundup for children up to 10 years of age; for a schedule of the times divided by age group, visit QueenCreek.org/SpringintoQC. The fast and furriest animal races will take place every 30 minutes from 10:15 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

A free Tot Spot with fun activities will be available for children 5 and under. The Discovery Zone will feature free interactive exhibits from a variety of partners including Gangplank, Petsmart, the vertical flight society and more. Inflatable attractions will be offered for unlimited use with the purchase of a $12 wristband.

Sponsors for Spring into QC include American Leadership Academy, Event Team, Garn Mason Orthodontics, Kids First Pediatric Dentistry, Pediatrics of Queen Creek, Rock Point Church and SRP.

The Queen Creek 5 races will take place prior to Spring Into QC also at Mansel Carter Oasis Park. Offering a 15K, 5K, buddy run and kids dash, all of the races take place along the Queen Creek Wash Trail. The trail will remain open to the public, but users should plan for increased traffic on the trail from Ellsworth Road to Power Road.

QC5 race times are:

7 a.m., 15K

8 a.m., 5K

9 a.m., half-mile kids dash

9:15 a.m., buddy run

Registrations are being accepted at QueenCreek5.org. Race proceeds benefit Shun the Sun Foundation for skin cancer prevention.

