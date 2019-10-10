Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association hosts Oktoberfest

Overall champion was Jacqueline Nichols of Queen Creek. (LexiSmithMedia) The Red Solo Cup champion was Hailey Portonova of Queen Creek. (LexiSmithMedia) Red Solo Cup Race preparations. (LexiSmithMedia)

Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association had its inaugural Oktoberfest last weekend at Horseshoe Park. Over 500 runs in three days of barrel-racing fun.

Thank you to all of the local sponsors who made this event fantastic: Desert Mountain Equine – Scott Meyer DVM, Julie Tate HomeSmart Real Estate, Home2Suites by Hilton, Hays Trailer Sales, Regal Grace Boutique – Jacey Reuther, EquiStride Therapy – Rene Noriega, Cowgirl Barn N Tack – Alicia Coleman, Bill Post Farrier Service, WPRA – Toni Karre, Old Ellsworth Brewing Company, Friends of Horseshoe Park and Earnhardt Auto Centers – Cheyenne Barnett.

We gave out over $15,000 in cash and prizes. The Old Ellsworth Brewing Co. sponsored the Red Solo Cup Race and what a great race that was. Each rider had to run the cloverleaf pattern and pick up a cup off each barrel and drink it while going to next barrel. Local rider Hailey Portonova was our champion and what a great way to bring in her 21st birthday.

Another local rider, Jacqueline Nichols, was the two-day average winner with a combined total of $555.

Next race is Oct. 11 Beautiful Barrels 5D – Alopecia Awareness Race in the outdoor arena at Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek.

Top results for the Oct. 4-6 QCBRA Oktoberfest are:

Jackpot in Youth Friday

Race Sponsored by: Home 2 Suites



Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot total = $ 525, Rider count = 25



1D Time = 18.259, Placings = 5, Pool = $ 157.50

2D Time = 18.759, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 141.75

3D Time = 19.259, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 120.75

4D Time = 20.259, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 105.00

Not Placed = 5



1D Placings

1st 18.259 $ 95.00 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine

2nd 18.283 $ 63.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance



2D Placings

1st 19.088 $ 85.00 Dylen Lunderville on Chilli

2nd 19.194 $ 57.00 Taryn Norris on Boone



3D Placings

1st 19.517 $ 72.00 Tyra Starkey on JWS Cuteasa Button

2nd 19.572 $ 48.00 Brandi Hight on Hollywood Covergirl

4D Placings

1st 21.067 $ 63.00 Alexia Remior on Bear Claw

2nd 21.236 $ 42.00 Brooklynn Larive on Ivy

QCBRA Jackpot in Open Friday

Race Sponsored by: HomeSmart – Julie Tate



Paying to 4 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 2016.00, Rider count = 72



1D Time = 17.365, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 544.32

2D Time = 17.865, Placings = 14, Pool = $ 483.84

3D Time = 18.365, Placings = 14, Pool = $ 403.20

4D Time = 18.865, Placings = 11, Pool = $ 342.72

5D Time = 19.365, Placings = 22, Pool = $ 241.92

Not Placed = 7



1D Placings



1st 17.365 $212.00 Lorna Jones on Huckleberry Creek

2nd 17.402 $158.00 Tara Seaton on gypsy

3rd 17.583 $ 98.00 Jacqueline Nichols on Perks Naughty Girl

4th 17.700 $ 76.00 Penny Pierce on Bolt



2D Placings



1st 17.888 $189.00 Anna Goldman on Poker

2nd 17.895 $140.00 Stacy Tucker on Starstruckk Josey

3rd 18.059 $ 87.00 Kenzi Fox on Easy Cash Reb

4th 18.092 $ 68.00 Amy Brochu on Max



3D Placings

1st 18.374 $157.00 Chantel Jensen on Sugar

2nd 18.400 $117.00 Cortney Morris on CNC This Jets on Fire

3rd 18.459 $ 73.00 Jodee Owens on Frenchie

4th 18.476 $ 56.00 Debbie Bowsher on Jo’s Pistol Dun It



4D Placings

1st 18.887 $134.00 Reese Krahling on Blue

2nd 18.955 $ 99.00 Ema Wright on Sadie’s Troubadour

3rd 18.996 $ 62.00 Alexis Spaulding on Foxy

4th 19.018 $ 48.00 Paula Bausch on Dragon



5D Placings

1st 19.517 $ 94.00 Tyra Starkey on JWS Cuteasa Button

2nd 19.520 $ 70.00 Betty Wilhelm on Sally Moon Bug

3rd 19.624 $ 44.00 Amy Spaulding on Scout

4th 19.682 $ 34.00 Doskie Edwards on butter

QCBRA Jackpot in Masters Friday

Race Sponsored by: Bill Post Farrier



Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 105.00, Rider count = 5



1D Time = 18.476, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 105.00

2D Time = 20.476, Placings = 0, Pool = $ 0.00

Not Placed = 1



1D Placings

1st 18.476 $ 63.00 Debbie Bowsher on Jo’s Pistol Dun It

2nd 19.520 $ 42.00 Betty Wilhelm on Sally Moon Bug

3rd 19.701 Stacey Clark on Turbo Charged Too Fame

4th 20.345 Stacy Portonova on Pistol



2D Placings

N/T 820.576 Lori Buck on Leo’s Preacher Man

QCBRA Jackpot in Youth Saturday

Race Sponsored by: HomeSmart – Julie Tate



Paying to 3 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 672.00, Rider count = 32



1D Time = 17.755, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 201.60

2D Time = 18.255, Placings = 8, Pool = $ 181.44

3D Time = 18.755, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 154.56

4D Time = 19.755, Placings = 10, Pool = $ 134.40

Not Placed = 4



1D Placings



1st 17.755 $ 87.00 Ciarra Arzaga on Lachona

2nd 17.809 $ 67.00 Scout Magill on Lou

3rd 17.840 $ 48.00 Kenzi Fox on Easy Cash Reb



2D Placings

1st 18.255 $ 78.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance

2nd 18.264 $ 60.00 Olivia Baptista on Rebel

3rd 18.276 $ 44.00 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine



3D Placings

1st 18.831 $ 66.00 Faith Moran on Saramass Trouble

2nd 19.094 $ 51.00 Ashlyn Jones on Cheyenne

3rd 19.353 $ 37.00 Charlie Gibson on Blackjack



4D Placings

1st 19.911 $ 58.00 Serenity Stewart on Bita Playboy

2nd 20.438 $ 44.00 Payton Bingham on Lucky

3rd 20.509 $ 32.00 Kennedy Hickman on Sonny

QCBRA Jackpot in Open Saturday

Race Sponsored by: Desert Mountain Equine



Paying to 5 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 3465.00, Rider count = 99



1D Time = 17.109, Placings = 8, Pool = $ 1039.50

2D Time = 17.609, Placings = 18, Pool = $ 935.55

3D Time = 18.109, Placings = 39, Pool = $ 796.95

4D Time = 19.109, Placings = 19, Pool = $ 693.00

Not Placed = 15



1D Placings

1st 17.109 $343.00 Cabrina Vickers on Guys Special Effort

2nd 17.168 $281.00 Lorna Jones on Huckleberry Creek

3rd 17.245 $208.00 Amy Sisko on Winning Frenchman

4th 17.267 $135.00 Amanda Radford on Firewater Fooler

5th 17.343 $ 73.00 Anna Goldman on Poker



2D Placings

1st 17.741 $309.00 Hailey Portonova on Rowdy

2nd 17.783 $253.00 Rachel Brubaker on Smart Zan Olena Neat

3rd 17.809 $187.00 Scout Magill on Lou

4th 17.840 $122.00 Kenzi Fox on Easy Cash Reb

5th 17.842 $ 65.00 Jennifer Herzog on King



3D Placings

1st 18.111 $263.00 Katie Gheen on BAM

2nd 18.130 $215.00 Cheyenne Foshee on Sugar Breeze Cutter

3rd 18.148 $159.00 Angelina Pavicevic on Playboy

4th 18.149 $104.00 Sydney Vigneux on Arlo

5th 18.186 $ 56.00 Nancy Criss on Lil D



4D Placings

1st 19.218 $229.00 Aimee Laird on Disco Rules

2nd 19.251 $187.00 Morgan Bias on Feather

3rd 19.307 $139.00 Brittani Brookshire on Edward

4th 19.397 $ 90.00 Lauren VanZeben on Lakota

5th 19.478 $ 49.00 Stefani Brown on Cloud

QCBRA Jackpot in Masters Saturday

Race Sponsored by: Bill Post Farrier



Paying to 1 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 231.00, Rider count = 11



1D Time = 18.095, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 99.33

2D Time = 19.095, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 76.23

3D Time = 20.095, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 55.44

Not Placed = 1



1D Placings

1st 18.095 $ 99.00 Debbie Bowsher on Jo’s Pistol Dun It

2D Placings

1st 19.664 $ 76.00 Betty Wilhelm on Sally Moon Bug



3D Placings

1st 20.644 $ 55.00 Jamy Seeley on Sis

QCBRA Jackpot in Youth Sunday

Race Sponsored by: Cowgirl Barn & Tack



Paying to 3 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 764.00, Rider count = 34



1D Time = 17.267, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 229.20

2D Time = 17.767, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 206.28

3D Time = 18.267, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 175.72

4D Time = 19.267, Placings = 14, Pool = $ 152.80

Not Placed = 7



1D Placings



1st 17.267 $ 99.00 Ciarra Arzaga on Lachona

2nd 17.590 $ 76.00 Olivia Davis on Dash of Red Stripe

3rd 17.599 $ 55.00 Cheyenne Foshee on Sugar Breeze Cutter



2D Placings

1st 17.911 $ 89.00 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine

2nd 18.136 $ 68.00 Paisley Erpelding on Storm

3rd 18.141 $ 50.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance

3D Placings

1st 18.276 $ 76.00 Brandi Hight on Hollywood Covergirl

2nd 18.357 $ 58.00 Lily Prince on Indy

3rd 18.470 $ 42.00 Ashley Huitt on Harley

4D Placings

1st 19.615 $ 66.00 Dakota Kitchen on Dominos Oreo Dream

2nd 19.677 $ 50.00 Charlie Gibson on Blackjack

3rd 19.683 $ 37.00 Camden Downs on Toni

QCBRA Jackpot in Open Sunday

Race Sponsored by: Hays Trailer Sales



Paying to 5 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 3615.00, Rider count = 89



1D Time = 16.945, Placings = 7, Pool = $ 1084.50

2D Time = 17.445, Placings = 15, Pool = $ 976.05

3D Time = 17.945, Placings = 26, Pool = $ 831.45

4D Time = 18.945, Placings = 23, Pool = $ 723.00

Not Placed = 18



1D Placings

1st 16.945 $358.00 Barbara Johnson on Ellis

2nd 16.952 $293.00 Jacqueline Nichols on Perks Naughty Girl

3rd 17.048 $217.00 Anna Goldman on Poker

4th 17.194 $141.00 Amy Sisko on Winning Frenchman

5th 17.257 $ 76.00 Lorna Jones on Huckleberry Creek

2D Placings

1st 17.505 $322.00 Carrie Woolsey on drizzy

2nd 17.590 $264.00 Olivia Davis on Dash of Red Stripe

3rd 17.599 $195.00 Cheyenne Foshee on Sugar Breeze Cutter

4th 17.685 $127.00 Hailey Portonova on Rowdy

5th 17.688 $ 68.00 Teffanie Rose on Lollie

3D Placings

1st 18.000 $274.00 Jodee Owens on Frenchie

2nd 18.099 $224.00 Lily Prince on Indy

3rd 18.112 $166.00 Payton Lyon on buckshot

4th 18.118 $108.00 Angelina Pavicevic on Playboy

5th 18.136 $ 58.00 Paisley Erpelding on Storm

4D Placings

1st 18.963 $239.00 Stefani Brown on Cloud

2nd 19.055 $195.00 Lauren VanZeben on Lakota

3rd 19.056 $145.00 Karen Murray on Moxie

4th 19.118 $ 94.00 Shawn Russell on Cater

5th 19.119 $ 51.00 Shayla Farnsworth on Paisley

QCBRA Jackpot in 2 Day Average Youth

Race Sponsored by: Desert Mountain Equine



Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 394.00, Rider count = 21



1D Time = 35.022, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 118.20

2D Time = 36.022, Placings = 5, Pool = $ 106.38

3D Time = 37.022, Placings = 1, Pool = $ 90.62

4D Time = 39.022, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 78.80

Not Placed = 6



1D Placings

1st 35.022 $ 71.00 Ciarra Arzaga on Lachona

2nd 35.639 $ 47.00 Olivia Davis on Dash of Red Stripe

2D Placings

1st 36.187 $ 64.00 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine

2nd 36.396 $ 43.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance

3D Placings

1st 37.212 $ 91.00 Tyra Starkey on JWS Cuteasa Button

4D Placings

1st 39.030 $ 47.00 Charlie Gibson on Blackjack

2nd 39.548 $ 32.00 Payton Bingham on Lucky

QCBRA Jackpot in 2 Day Average Open

Race Sponsored by: HomeSmart – Julie Tate



Paying to 4 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 1212.00, Rider count = 58



1D Time = 34.322, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 363.60

2D Time = 35.322, Placings = 15, Pool = $ 327.24

3D Time = 36.322, Placings = 15, Pool = $ 278.76

4D Time = 38.322, Placings = 12, Pool = $ 242.40

Not Placed = 13

1D Placings

1st 34.322 $164.00 Jacqueline Nichols on Perks Naughty Girl

2nd 34.439 $122.00 Amy Sisko on Winning Frenchman

3rd 34.682 $ 78.00 Amanda Radford on Firewater Fooler

2D Placings

1st 35.426 $128.00 Hailey Portonova on Rowdy

2nd 35.484 $ 95.00 Rachel Brubaker on Smart Zan Olena Neat

3rd 35.538 $ 59.00 Jennifer Herzog on King

4th 35.583 $ 46.00 Teffanie Rose on Lollie

3D Placings

1st 36.344 $109.00 Nancy Criss on Lil D

2nd 36.396 $ 81.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance

3rd 36.525 $ 50.00 Jill Starkey on Tills Zonie Star Doc

4th 36.575 $ 39.00 Jodee Owens on Ivory

4D Placings

1st 38.441 $ 95.00 Stefani Brown on Cloud

2nd 38.452 $ 70.00 Lauren VanZeben on Lakota

3rd 39.172 $ 44.00 Betty Wilhelm on Sally Moon Bug

4th 39.675 $ 34.00 Vicki Stewart on Poco Steel Ojos

QCBRA Jackpot in WPRA/Wrangler Member SP

Race Sponsored by: Wrangler



Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 320.00, Rider count = 4



1D Time = 17.109, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 320.00

Not Placed = 2



1D Placings

1st 17.109 $192.00 Cabrina Vickers on Guys Special Effort

2nd 18.278 $128.00 Amy Brochu on Max

N/T 999.999 Doskie Edwards on FX Fighting Fire

N/T 999.999 Cheryl Murray on Blazin Ruby Rocket

QCBRA Jackpot in Red Solo Cup

Race Sponsored by: Home 2 Suites



Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 238.00, Rider count = 17



1D Time = 20.828, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 71.40

2D Time = 22.828, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 64.26

3D Time = 24.828, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 54.74

4D Time = 26.828, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 47.60

Not Placed = 6



1D Placings

1st 20.828 $ 43.00 Hailey Portonova on Rowdy

2nd 22.056 $ 29.00 Tyra Starkey on JWS Cuteasa Button

2D Placings

1st 23.844 $ 39.00 Ellie Moore on Tex

2nd 23.966 $ 26.00 Brooke Kitchen on horse \

3D Placings

1st 25.818 $ 33.00 Alyssa Algren on Josey

2nd 26.026 $ 22.00 Ashley Huitt on Biscuit

4D Placings