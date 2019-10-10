Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association hosts Oktoberfest

Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association had its inaugural Oktoberfest last weekend at Horseshoe Park. Over 500 runs in three days of barrel-racing fun.
Thank you to all of the local sponsors who made this event fantastic: Desert Mountain Equine – Scott Meyer DVM, Julie Tate HomeSmart Real Estate, Home2Suites by Hilton, Hays Trailer Sales, Regal Grace Boutique – Jacey Reuther, EquiStride Therapy – Rene Noriega, Cowgirl Barn N Tack – Alicia Coleman, Bill Post Farrier Service, WPRA – Toni Karre, Old Ellsworth Brewing Company, Friends of Horseshoe Park and Earnhardt Auto Centers – Cheyenne Barnett.
We gave out over $15,000 in cash and prizes. The Old Ellsworth Brewing Co. sponsored the Red Solo Cup Race and what a great race that was. Each rider had to run the cloverleaf pattern and pick up a cup off each barrel and drink it while going to next barrel. Local rider Hailey Portonova was our champion and what a great way to bring in her 21st birthday.
Another local rider, Jacqueline Nichols, was the two-day average winner with a combined total of $555.
Next race is Oct. 11 Beautiful Barrels 5D – Alopecia Awareness Race in the outdoor arena at Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek.
Top results for the Oct. 4-6 QCBRA Oktoberfest are:
Jackpot in Youth Friday
Race Sponsored by: Home 2 Suites
Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot total = $ 525, Rider count = 25
1D Time = 18.259, Placings = 5, Pool = $ 157.50
2D Time = 18.759, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 141.75
3D Time = 19.259, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 120.75
4D Time = 20.259, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 105.00
Not Placed = 5
1D Placings
- 1st 18.259 $ 95.00 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine
- 2nd 18.283 $ 63.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance
2D Placings
- 1st 19.088 $ 85.00 Dylen Lunderville on Chilli
- 2nd 19.194 $ 57.00 Taryn Norris on Boone
3D Placings
- 1st 19.517 $ 72.00 Tyra Starkey on JWS Cuteasa Button
- 2nd 19.572 $ 48.00 Brandi Hight on Hollywood Covergirl
4D Placings
- 1st 21.067 $ 63.00 Alexia Remior on Bear Claw
- 2nd 21.236 $ 42.00 Brooklynn Larive on Ivy
QCBRA Jackpot in Open Friday
Race Sponsored by: HomeSmart – Julie Tate
Paying to 4 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 2016.00, Rider count = 72
1D Time = 17.365, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 544.32
2D Time = 17.865, Placings = 14, Pool = $ 483.84
3D Time = 18.365, Placings = 14, Pool = $ 403.20
4D Time = 18.865, Placings = 11, Pool = $ 342.72
5D Time = 19.365, Placings = 22, Pool = $ 241.92
Not Placed = 7
1D Placings
- 1st 17.365 $212.00 Lorna Jones on Huckleberry Creek
- 2nd 17.402 $158.00 Tara Seaton on gypsy
- 3rd 17.583 $ 98.00 Jacqueline Nichols on Perks Naughty Girl
- 4th 17.700 $ 76.00 Penny Pierce on Bolt
2D Placings
- 1st 17.888 $189.00 Anna Goldman on Poker
- 2nd 17.895 $140.00 Stacy Tucker on Starstruckk Josey
- 3rd 18.059 $ 87.00 Kenzi Fox on Easy Cash Reb
- 4th 18.092 $ 68.00 Amy Brochu on Max
3D Placings
- 1st 18.374 $157.00 Chantel Jensen on Sugar
- 2nd 18.400 $117.00 Cortney Morris on CNC This Jets on Fire
- 3rd 18.459 $ 73.00 Jodee Owens on Frenchie
- 4th 18.476 $ 56.00 Debbie Bowsher on Jo’s Pistol Dun It
4D Placings
- 1st 18.887 $134.00 Reese Krahling on Blue
- 2nd 18.955 $ 99.00 Ema Wright on Sadie’s Troubadour
- 3rd 18.996 $ 62.00 Alexis Spaulding on Foxy
- 4th 19.018 $ 48.00 Paula Bausch on Dragon
5D Placings
- 1st 19.517 $ 94.00 Tyra Starkey on JWS Cuteasa Button
- 2nd 19.520 $ 70.00 Betty Wilhelm on Sally Moon Bug
- 3rd 19.624 $ 44.00 Amy Spaulding on Scout
- 4th 19.682 $ 34.00 Doskie Edwards on butter
QCBRA Jackpot in Masters Friday
Race Sponsored by: Bill Post Farrier
Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 105.00, Rider count = 5
1D Time = 18.476, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 105.00
2D Time = 20.476, Placings = 0, Pool = $ 0.00
Not Placed = 1
1D Placings
- 1st 18.476 $ 63.00 Debbie Bowsher on Jo’s Pistol Dun It
- 2nd 19.520 $ 42.00 Betty Wilhelm on Sally Moon Bug
- 3rd 19.701 Stacey Clark on Turbo Charged Too Fame
- 4th 20.345 Stacy Portonova on Pistol
2D Placings
- N/T 820.576 Lori Buck on Leo’s Preacher Man
QCBRA Jackpot in Youth Saturday
Race Sponsored by: HomeSmart – Julie Tate
Paying to 3 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 672.00, Rider count = 32
1D Time = 17.755, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 201.60
2D Time = 18.255, Placings = 8, Pool = $ 181.44
3D Time = 18.755, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 154.56
4D Time = 19.755, Placings = 10, Pool = $ 134.40
Not Placed = 4
1D Placings
- 1st 17.755 $ 87.00 Ciarra Arzaga on Lachona
- 2nd 17.809 $ 67.00 Scout Magill on Lou
- 3rd 17.840 $ 48.00 Kenzi Fox on Easy Cash Reb
2D Placings
- 1st 18.255 $ 78.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance
- 2nd 18.264 $ 60.00 Olivia Baptista on Rebel
- 3rd 18.276 $ 44.00 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine
3D Placings
- 1st 18.831 $ 66.00 Faith Moran on Saramass Trouble
- 2nd 19.094 $ 51.00 Ashlyn Jones on Cheyenne
- 3rd 19.353 $ 37.00 Charlie Gibson on Blackjack
4D Placings
- 1st 19.911 $ 58.00 Serenity Stewart on Bita Playboy
- 2nd 20.438 $ 44.00 Payton Bingham on Lucky
- 3rd 20.509 $ 32.00 Kennedy Hickman on Sonny
QCBRA Jackpot in Open Saturday
Race Sponsored by: Desert Mountain Equine
Paying to 5 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 3465.00, Rider count = 99
1D Time = 17.109, Placings = 8, Pool = $ 1039.50
2D Time = 17.609, Placings = 18, Pool = $ 935.55
3D Time = 18.109, Placings = 39, Pool = $ 796.95
4D Time = 19.109, Placings = 19, Pool = $ 693.00
Not Placed = 15
1D Placings
- 1st 17.109 $343.00 Cabrina Vickers on Guys Special Effort
- 2nd 17.168 $281.00 Lorna Jones on Huckleberry Creek
- 3rd 17.245 $208.00 Amy Sisko on Winning Frenchman
- 4th 17.267 $135.00 Amanda Radford on Firewater Fooler
- 5th 17.343 $ 73.00 Anna Goldman on Poker
2D Placings
- 1st 17.741 $309.00 Hailey Portonova on Rowdy
- 2nd 17.783 $253.00 Rachel Brubaker on Smart Zan Olena Neat
- 3rd 17.809 $187.00 Scout Magill on Lou
- 4th 17.840 $122.00 Kenzi Fox on Easy Cash Reb
- 5th 17.842 $ 65.00 Jennifer Herzog on King
3D Placings
- 1st 18.111 $263.00 Katie Gheen on BAM
- 2nd 18.130 $215.00 Cheyenne Foshee on Sugar Breeze Cutter
- 3rd 18.148 $159.00 Angelina Pavicevic on Playboy
- 4th 18.149 $104.00 Sydney Vigneux on Arlo
- 5th 18.186 $ 56.00 Nancy Criss on Lil D
4D Placings
- 1st 19.218 $229.00 Aimee Laird on Disco Rules
- 2nd 19.251 $187.00 Morgan Bias on Feather
- 3rd 19.307 $139.00 Brittani Brookshire on Edward
- 4th 19.397 $ 90.00 Lauren VanZeben on Lakota
- 5th 19.478 $ 49.00 Stefani Brown on Cloud
QCBRA Jackpot in Masters Saturday
Race Sponsored by: Bill Post Farrier
Paying to 1 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 231.00, Rider count = 11
1D Time = 18.095, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 99.33
2D Time = 19.095, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 76.23
3D Time = 20.095, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 55.44
Not Placed = 1
1D Placings
- 1st 18.095 $ 99.00 Debbie Bowsher on Jo’s Pistol Dun It
2D Placings
- 1st 19.664 $ 76.00 Betty Wilhelm on Sally Moon Bug
3D Placings
- 1st 20.644 $ 55.00 Jamy Seeley on Sis
QCBRA Jackpot in Youth Sunday
Race Sponsored by: Cowgirl Barn & Tack
Paying to 3 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 764.00, Rider count = 34
1D Time = 17.267, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 229.20
2D Time = 17.767, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 206.28
3D Time = 18.267, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 175.72
4D Time = 19.267, Placings = 14, Pool = $ 152.80
Not Placed = 7
1D Placings
- 1st 17.267 $ 99.00 Ciarra Arzaga on Lachona
- 2nd 17.590 $ 76.00 Olivia Davis on Dash of Red Stripe
- 3rd 17.599 $ 55.00 Cheyenne Foshee on Sugar Breeze Cutter
2D Placings
- 1st 17.911 $ 89.00 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine
- 2nd 18.136 $ 68.00 Paisley Erpelding on Storm
- 3rd 18.141 $ 50.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance
3D Placings
- 1st 18.276 $ 76.00 Brandi Hight on Hollywood Covergirl
- 2nd 18.357 $ 58.00 Lily Prince on Indy
- 3rd 18.470 $ 42.00 Ashley Huitt on Harley
4D Placings
- 1st 19.615 $ 66.00 Dakota Kitchen on Dominos Oreo Dream
- 2nd 19.677 $ 50.00 Charlie Gibson on Blackjack
- 3rd 19.683 $ 37.00 Camden Downs on Toni
QCBRA Jackpot in Open Sunday
Race Sponsored by: Hays Trailer Sales
Paying to 5 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 3615.00, Rider count = 89
1D Time = 16.945, Placings = 7, Pool = $ 1084.50
2D Time = 17.445, Placings = 15, Pool = $ 976.05
3D Time = 17.945, Placings = 26, Pool = $ 831.45
4D Time = 18.945, Placings = 23, Pool = $ 723.00
Not Placed = 18
1D Placings
- 1st 16.945 $358.00 Barbara Johnson on Ellis
- 2nd 16.952 $293.00 Jacqueline Nichols on Perks Naughty Girl
- 3rd 17.048 $217.00 Anna Goldman on Poker
- 4th 17.194 $141.00 Amy Sisko on Winning Frenchman
- 5th 17.257 $ 76.00 Lorna Jones on Huckleberry Creek
2D Placings
- 1st 17.505 $322.00 Carrie Woolsey on drizzy
- 2nd 17.590 $264.00 Olivia Davis on Dash of Red Stripe
- 3rd 17.599 $195.00 Cheyenne Foshee on Sugar Breeze Cutter
- 4th 17.685 $127.00 Hailey Portonova on Rowdy
- 5th 17.688 $ 68.00 Teffanie Rose on Lollie
3D Placings
- 1st 18.000 $274.00 Jodee Owens on Frenchie
- 2nd 18.099 $224.00 Lily Prince on Indy
- 3rd 18.112 $166.00 Payton Lyon on buckshot
- 4th 18.118 $108.00 Angelina Pavicevic on Playboy
- 5th 18.136 $ 58.00 Paisley Erpelding on Storm
4D Placings
- 1st 18.963 $239.00 Stefani Brown on Cloud
- 2nd 19.055 $195.00 Lauren VanZeben on Lakota
- 3rd 19.056 $145.00 Karen Murray on Moxie
- 4th 19.118 $ 94.00 Shawn Russell on Cater
- 5th 19.119 $ 51.00 Shayla Farnsworth on Paisley
QCBRA Jackpot in 2 Day Average Youth
Race Sponsored by: Desert Mountain Equine
Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 394.00, Rider count = 21
1D Time = 35.022, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 118.20
2D Time = 36.022, Placings = 5, Pool = $ 106.38
3D Time = 37.022, Placings = 1, Pool = $ 90.62
4D Time = 39.022, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 78.80
Not Placed = 6
1D Placings
- 1st 35.022 $ 71.00 Ciarra Arzaga on Lachona
- 2nd 35.639 $ 47.00 Olivia Davis on Dash of Red Stripe
2D Placings
- 1st 36.187 $ 64.00 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine
- 2nd 36.396 $ 43.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance
3D Placings
- 1st 37.212 $ 91.00 Tyra Starkey on JWS Cuteasa Button
4D Placings
- 1st 39.030 $ 47.00 Charlie Gibson on Blackjack
- 2nd 39.548 $ 32.00 Payton Bingham on Lucky
QCBRA Jackpot in 2 Day Average Open
Race Sponsored by: HomeSmart – Julie Tate
Paying to 4 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 1212.00, Rider count = 58
1D Time = 34.322, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 363.60
2D Time = 35.322, Placings = 15, Pool = $ 327.24
3D Time = 36.322, Placings = 15, Pool = $ 278.76
4D Time = 38.322, Placings = 12, Pool = $ 242.40
Not Placed = 13
1D Placings
- 1st 34.322 $164.00 Jacqueline Nichols on Perks Naughty Girl
- 2nd 34.439 $122.00 Amy Sisko on Winning Frenchman
- 3rd 34.682 $ 78.00 Amanda Radford on Firewater Fooler
- 2D Placings
- 1st 35.426 $128.00 Hailey Portonova on Rowdy
- 2nd 35.484 $ 95.00 Rachel Brubaker on Smart Zan Olena Neat
- 3rd 35.538 $ 59.00 Jennifer Herzog on King
- 4th 35.583 $ 46.00 Teffanie Rose on Lollie
3D Placings
- 1st 36.344 $109.00 Nancy Criss on Lil D
- 2nd 36.396 $ 81.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance
- 3rd 36.525 $ 50.00 Jill Starkey on Tills Zonie Star Doc
- 4th 36.575 $ 39.00 Jodee Owens on Ivory
4D Placings
- 1st 38.441 $ 95.00 Stefani Brown on Cloud
- 2nd 38.452 $ 70.00 Lauren VanZeben on Lakota
- 3rd 39.172 $ 44.00 Betty Wilhelm on Sally Moon Bug
- 4th 39.675 $ 34.00 Vicki Stewart on Poco Steel Ojos
QCBRA Jackpot in WPRA/Wrangler Member SP
Race Sponsored by: Wrangler
Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 320.00, Rider count = 4
1D Time = 17.109, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 320.00
Not Placed = 2
1D Placings
- 1st 17.109 $192.00 Cabrina Vickers on Guys Special Effort
- 2nd 18.278 $128.00 Amy Brochu on Max
- N/T 999.999 Doskie Edwards on FX Fighting Fire
- N/T 999.999 Cheryl Murray on Blazin Ruby Rocket
QCBRA Jackpot in Red Solo Cup
Race Sponsored by: Home 2 Suites
Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 238.00, Rider count = 17
1D Time = 20.828, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 71.40
2D Time = 22.828, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 64.26
3D Time = 24.828, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 54.74
4D Time = 26.828, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 47.60
Not Placed = 6
1D Placings
- 1st 20.828 $ 43.00 Hailey Portonova on Rowdy
- 2nd 22.056 $ 29.00 Tyra Starkey on JWS Cuteasa Button
2D Placings
- 1st 23.844 $ 39.00 Ellie Moore on Tex
- 2nd 23.966 $ 26.00 Brooke Kitchen on horse \
3D Placings
- 1st 25.818 $ 33.00 Alyssa Algren on Josey
- 2nd 26.026 $ 22.00 Ashley Huitt on Biscuit
4D Placings
- 1st 28.493 $ 29.00 Olivia Baptista on Rebel
- 2nd 29.907 $ 19.00 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine