Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association hosts Oktoberfest

Queen Creek Barrel Racing Association had its inaugural Oktoberfest last weekend at Horseshoe Park. Over 500 runs in three days of barrel-racing fun.

Thank you to all of the local sponsors who made this event fantastic:  Desert Mountain Equine – Scott Meyer DVM, Julie Tate HomeSmart Real Estate, Home2Suites by Hilton, Hays Trailer Sales, Regal Grace Boutique – Jacey Reuther, EquiStride Therapy – Rene Noriega, Cowgirl Barn N Tack – Alicia Coleman, Bill Post Farrier Service, WPRA – Toni Karre, Old Ellsworth Brewing Company, Friends of Horseshoe Park and Earnhardt Auto Centers – Cheyenne Barnett.

We gave out over $15,000 in cash and prizes.  The Old Ellsworth Brewing Co. sponsored the Red Solo Cup Race and what a great race that was.  Each rider had to run the cloverleaf pattern and pick up a cup off each barrel and drink it while going to next barrel. Local rider Hailey Portonova was our champion and what a great way to bring in her 21st birthday.

Another local rider, Jacqueline Nichols, was the two-day average winner with a combined total of $555.

Next race is Oct. 11 Beautiful Barrels 5D – Alopecia Awareness Race in the outdoor arena at Horseshoe Park & Equestrian Centre, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek.

Top results for the Oct. 4-6 QCBRA Oktoberfest are:

Jackpot in Youth Friday 

Race Sponsored by: Home 2 Suites  

Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot total = $ 525, Rider count = 25  

1D Time = 18.259, Placings = 5, Pool = $ 157.50  
2D Time = 18.759, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 141.75  
3D Time = 19.259, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 120.75  
4D Time = 20.259, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 105.00  
Not Placed = 5  

1D Placings 

  • 1st 18.259 $ 95.00 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine  
  • 2nd 18.283 $ 63.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance  


2D Placings 

  • 1st 19.088 $ 85.00 Dylen Lunderville on Chilli  
  • 2nd 19.194 $ 57.00 Taryn Norris on Boone  


3D Placings 

  • 1st 19.517 $ 72.00 Tyra Starkey on JWS Cuteasa Button  
  • 2nd 19.572 $ 48.00 Brandi Hight on Hollywood Covergirl  

4D Placings  

  • 1st 21.067 $ 63.00 Alexia Remior on Bear Claw  
  • 2nd 21.236 $ 42.00 Brooklynn Larive on Ivy       

QCBRA Jackpot in Open Friday  

Race Sponsored by: HomeSmart – Julie Tate  

Paying to 4 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 2016.00, Rider count = 72  

1D Time = 17.365, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 544.32  
2D Time = 17.865, Placings = 14, Pool = $ 483.84  
3D Time = 18.365, Placings = 14, Pool = $ 403.20  
4D Time = 18.865, Placings = 11, Pool = $ 342.72  
5D Time = 19.365, Placings = 22, Pool = $ 241.92  
Not Placed = 7  

1D Placings  

  • 1st 17.365 $212.00 Lorna Jones on Huckleberry Creek  
  • 2nd 17.402 $158.00 Tara Seaton on gypsy  
  • 3rd 17.583 $ 98.00 Jacqueline Nichols on Perks Naughty Girl  
  • 4th 17.700 $ 76.00 Penny Pierce on Bolt  


2D Placings  

  • 1st 17.888 $189.00 Anna Goldman on Poker  
  • 2nd 17.895 $140.00 Stacy Tucker on Starstruckk Josey  
  • 3rd 18.059 $ 87.00 Kenzi Fox on Easy Cash Reb  
  • 4th 18.092 $ 68.00 Amy Brochu on Max  


3D Placings 

  • 1st 18.374 $157.00 Chantel Jensen on Sugar  
  • 2nd 18.400 $117.00 Cortney Morris on CNC This Jets on Fire  
  • 3rd 18.459 $ 73.00 Jodee Owens on Frenchie  
  • 4th 18.476 $ 56.00 Debbie Bowsher on Jo’s Pistol Dun It  


4D Placings 

  • 1st 18.887 $134.00 Reese Krahling on Blue  
  • 2nd 18.955 $ 99.00 Ema Wright on Sadie’s Troubadour  
  • 3rd 18.996 $ 62.00 Alexis Spaulding on Foxy  
  • 4th 19.018 $ 48.00 Paula Bausch on Dragon  


5D Placings 

  • 1st 19.517 $ 94.00 Tyra Starkey on JWS Cuteasa Button  
  • 2nd 19.520 $ 70.00 Betty Wilhelm on Sally Moon Bug  
  • 3rd 19.624 $ 44.00 Amy Spaulding on Scout  
  • 4th 19.682 $ 34.00 Doskie Edwards on butter             

QCBRA Jackpot in Masters Friday 

  Race Sponsored by: Bill Post Farrier  

Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 105.00, Rider count = 5  

1D Time = 18.476, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 105.00  
2D Time = 20.476, Placings = 0, Pool = $ 0.00  
Not Placed = 1  

1D Placings 

  • 1st 18.476 $ 63.00 Debbie Bowsher on Jo’s Pistol Dun It  
  • 2nd 19.520 $ 42.00 Betty Wilhelm on Sally Moon Bug  
  • 3rd 19.701 Stacey Clark on Turbo Charged Too Fame  
  • 4th 20.345 Stacy Portonova on Pistol


2D Placings 

  • N/T 820.576 Lori Buck on Leo’s Preacher Man             

QCBRA Jackpot in Youth Saturday  

Race Sponsored by: HomeSmart – Julie Tate  

Paying to 3 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 672.00, Rider count = 32  

1D Time = 17.755, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 201.60  
2D Time = 18.255, Placings = 8, Pool = $ 181.44  
3D Time = 18.755, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 154.56  
4D Time = 19.755, Placings = 10, Pool = $ 134.40  
Not Placed = 4  

1D Placings  

  • 1st 17.755 $ 87.00 Ciarra Arzaga on Lachona  
  • 2nd 17.809 $ 67.00 Scout Magill on Lou  
  • 3rd 17.840 $ 48.00 Kenzi Fox on Easy Cash Reb


2D Placings 

  • 1st 18.255 $ 78.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance  
  • 2nd 18.264 $ 60.00 Olivia Baptista on Rebel  
  • 3rd 18.276 $ 44.00 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine


3D Placings 

  • 1st 18.831 $ 66.00 Faith Moran on Saramass Trouble  
  • 2nd 19.094 $ 51.00 Ashlyn Jones on Cheyenne  
  • 3rd 19.353 $ 37.00 Charlie Gibson on Blackjack


4D Placings 

  • 1st 19.911 $ 58.00 Serenity Stewart on Bita Playboy  
  • 2nd 20.438 $ 44.00 Payton Bingham on Lucky  
  • 3rd 20.509 $ 32.00 Kennedy Hickman on Sonny           

QCBRA Jackpot in Open Saturday  

Race Sponsored by: Desert Mountain Equine  

Paying to 5 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 3465.00, Rider count = 99  

1D Time = 17.109, Placings = 8, Pool = $ 1039.50  
2D Time = 17.609, Placings = 18, Pool = $ 935.55  
3D Time = 18.109, Placings = 39, Pool = $ 796.95  
4D Time = 19.109, Placings = 19, Pool = $ 693.00  
Not Placed = 15  

1D Placings 

  • 1st 17.109 $343.00 Cabrina Vickers on Guys Special Effort  
  • 2nd 17.168 $281.00 Lorna Jones on Huckleberry Creek  
  • 3rd 17.245 $208.00 Amy Sisko on Winning Frenchman  
  • 4th 17.267 $135.00 Amanda Radford on Firewater Fooler  
  • 5th 17.343 $ 73.00 Anna Goldman on Poker  


2D Placings 

  • 1st 17.741 $309.00 Hailey Portonova on Rowdy  
  • 2nd 17.783 $253.00 Rachel Brubaker on Smart Zan Olena Neat  
  • 3rd 17.809 $187.00 Scout Magill on Lou  
  • 4th 17.840 $122.00 Kenzi Fox on Easy Cash Reb  
  • 5th 17.842 $ 65.00 Jennifer Herzog on King  


3D Placings 

  • 1st 18.111 $263.00 Katie Gheen on BAM  
  • 2nd 18.130 $215.00 Cheyenne Foshee on Sugar Breeze Cutter  
  • 3rd 18.148 $159.00 Angelina Pavicevic on Playboy  
  • 4th 18.149 $104.00 Sydney Vigneux on Arlo  
  • 5th 18.186 $ 56.00 Nancy Criss on Lil D


4D Placings 

  • 1st 19.218 $229.00 Aimee Laird on Disco Rules  
  • 2nd 19.251 $187.00 Morgan Bias on Feather  
  • 3rd 19.307 $139.00 Brittani Brookshire on Edward  
  • 4th 19.397 $ 90.00 Lauren VanZeben on Lakota  
  • 5th 19.478 $ 49.00 Stefani Brown on Cloud        

QCBRA Jackpot in Masters Saturday  

Race Sponsored by: Bill Post Farrier  

Paying to 1 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 231.00, Rider count = 11  

1D Time = 18.095, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 99.33  
2D Time = 19.095, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 76.23  
3D Time = 20.095, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 55.44  
Not Placed = 1  

1D Placings 

  • 1st 18.095 $ 99.00 Debbie Bowsher on Jo’s Pistol Dun It  

2D Placings 

  • 1st 19.664 $ 76.00 Betty Wilhelm on Sally Moon Bug  


3D Placings 

  • 1st 20.644 $ 55.00 Jamy Seeley on Sis                       

QCBRA Jackpot in Youth Sunday  

Race Sponsored by: Cowgirl Barn & Tack  

Paying to 3 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 764.00, Rider count = 34  

1D Time = 17.267, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 229.20  
2D Time = 17.767, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 206.28  
3D Time = 18.267, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 175.72  
4D Time = 19.267, Placings = 14, Pool = $ 152.80  
Not Placed = 7  

1D Placings  

  • 1st 17.267 $ 99.00 Ciarra Arzaga on Lachona  
  • 2nd 17.590 $ 76.00 Olivia Davis on Dash of Red Stripe  
  • 3rd 17.599 $ 55.00 Cheyenne Foshee on Sugar Breeze Cutter  


2D Placings 

  • 1st 17.911 $ 89.00 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine  
  • 2nd 18.136 $ 68.00 Paisley Erpelding on Storm  
  • 3rd 18.141 $ 50.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance 

3D Placings 

  • 1st 18.276 $ 76.00 Brandi Hight on Hollywood Covergirl  
  • 2nd 18.357 $ 58.00 Lily Prince on Indy  
  • 3rd 18.470 $ 42.00 Ashley Huitt on Harley  

4D Placings 

  • 1st 19.615 $ 66.00 Dakota Kitchen on Dominos Oreo Dream  
  • 2nd 19.677 $ 50.00 Charlie Gibson on Blackjack  
  • 3rd 19.683 $ 37.00 Camden Downs on Toni          

QCBRA Jackpot in Open Sunday  

Race Sponsored by: Hays Trailer Sales  

Paying to 5 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 3615.00, Rider count = 89  

1D Time = 16.945, Placings = 7, Pool = $ 1084.50  
2D Time = 17.445, Placings = 15, Pool = $ 976.05  
3D Time = 17.945, Placings = 26, Pool = $ 831.45  
4D Time = 18.945, Placings = 23, Pool = $ 723.00  
Not Placed = 18  

1D Placings 

  • 1st 16.945 $358.00 Barbara Johnson on Ellis  
  • 2nd 16.952 $293.00 Jacqueline Nichols on Perks Naughty Girl  
  • 3rd 17.048 $217.00 Anna Goldman on Poker  
  • 4th 17.194 $141.00 Amy Sisko on Winning Frenchman  
  • 5th 17.257 $ 76.00 Lorna Jones on Huckleberry Creek  

2D Placings  

  • 1st 17.505 $322.00 Carrie Woolsey on drizzy  
  • 2nd 17.590 $264.00 Olivia Davis on Dash of Red Stripe  
  • 3rd 17.599 $195.00 Cheyenne Foshee on Sugar Breeze Cutter  
  • 4th 17.685 $127.00 Hailey Portonova on Rowdy  
  • 5th 17.688 $ 68.00 Teffanie Rose on Lollie  

3D Placings 

  • 1st 18.000 $274.00 Jodee Owens on Frenchie  
  • 2nd 18.099 $224.00 Lily Prince on Indy  
  • 3rd 18.112 $166.00 Payton Lyon on buckshot  
  • 4th 18.118 $108.00 Angelina Pavicevic on Playboy  
  • 5th 18.136 $ 58.00 Paisley Erpelding on Storm  

4D Placings 

  • 1st 18.963 $239.00 Stefani Brown on Cloud  
  • 2nd 19.055 $195.00 Lauren VanZeben on Lakota  
  • 3rd 19.056 $145.00 Karen Murray on Moxie  
  • 4th 19.118 $ 94.00 Shawn Russell on Cater  
  • 5th 19.119 $ 51.00 Shayla Farnsworth on Paisley     

QCBRA Jackpot in 2 Day Average Youth  

Race Sponsored by: Desert Mountain Equine  

Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 394.00, Rider count = 21  

1D Time = 35.022, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 118.20  
2D Time = 36.022, Placings = 5, Pool = $ 106.38  
3D Time = 37.022, Placings = 1, Pool = $ 90.62  
4D Time = 39.022, Placings = 6, Pool = $ 78.80  
Not Placed = 6  

1D Placings 

  • 1st 35.022 $ 71.00 Ciarra Arzaga on Lachona  
  • 2nd 35.639 $ 47.00 Olivia Davis on Dash of Red Stripe  

2D Placings 

  • 1st 36.187 $ 64.00 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine  
  • 2nd 36.396 $ 43.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance  

3D Placings 

  • 1st 37.212 $ 91.00 Tyra Starkey on JWS Cuteasa Button  

4D Placings 

  • 1st 39.030 $ 47.00 Charlie Gibson on Blackjack  
  • 2nd 39.548 $ 32.00 Payton Bingham on Lucky   

QCBRA Jackpot in 2 Day Average Open 

Race Sponsored by: HomeSmart – Julie Tate  

Paying to 4 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 1212.00, Rider count = 58  

1D Time = 34.322, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 363.60  
2D Time = 35.322, Placings = 15, Pool = $ 327.24  
3D Time = 36.322, Placings = 15, Pool = $ 278.76  
4D Time = 38.322, Placings = 12, Pool = $ 242.40  
Not Placed = 13 

1D Placings 

  • 1st 34.322 $164.00 Jacqueline Nichols on Perks Naughty Girl  
  • 2nd 34.439 $122.00 Amy Sisko on Winning Frenchman  
  • 3rd 34.682 $ 78.00 Amanda Radford on Firewater Fooler  
  2D Placings 
  • 1st 35.426 $128.00 Hailey Portonova on Rowdy  
  • 2nd 35.484 $ 95.00 Rachel Brubaker on Smart Zan Olena Neat  
  • 3rd 35.538 $ 59.00 Jennifer Herzog on King  
  • 4th 35.583 $ 46.00 Teffanie Rose on Lollie  

3D Placings 

  • 1st 36.344 $109.00 Nancy Criss on Lil D  
  • 2nd 36.396 $ 81.00 Taylor Trapp on Chance  
  • 3rd 36.525 $ 50.00 Jill Starkey on Tills Zonie Star Doc  
  • 4th 36.575 $ 39.00 Jodee Owens on Ivory  

4D Placings 

  • 1st 38.441 $ 95.00 Stefani Brown on Cloud  
  • 2nd 38.452 $ 70.00 Lauren VanZeben on Lakota  
  • 3rd 39.172 $ 44.00 Betty Wilhelm on Sally Moon Bug  
  • 4th 39.675 $ 34.00 Vicki Stewart on Poco Steel Ojos               

QCBRA Jackpot in WPRA/Wrangler Member SP  

Race Sponsored by: Wrangler  

Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 320.00, Rider count = 4  

1D Time = 17.109, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 320.00  
Not Placed = 2  

1D Placings 

  •  1st 17.109 $192.00 Cabrina Vickers on Guys Special Effort  
  • 2nd 18.278 $128.00 Amy Brochu on Max  
  • N/T 999.999 Doskie Edwards on FX Fighting Fire  
  • N/T 999.999 Cheryl Murray on Blazin Ruby Rocket      

QCBRA Jackpot in Red Solo Cup  

Race Sponsored by: Home 2 Suites  

Paying to 2 placings, Jackpot Total = $ 238.00, Rider count = 17  

1D Time = 20.828, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 71.40  
2D Time = 22.828, Placings = 2, Pool = $ 64.26  
3D Time = 24.828, Placings = 3, Pool = $ 54.74  
4D Time = 26.828, Placings = 4, Pool = $ 47.60  
Not Placed = 6  

1D Placings 

  • 1st 20.828 $ 43.00 Hailey Portonova on Rowdy  
  • 2nd 22.056 $ 29.00 Tyra Starkey on JWS Cuteasa Button  

2D Placings 

  • 1st 23.844 $ 39.00 Ellie Moore on Tex
  • 2nd 23.966 $ 26.00 Brooke Kitchen on horse  \

3D Placings  

  • 1st 25.818 $ 33.00 Alyssa Algren on Josey  
  • 2nd 26.026 $ 22.00 Ashley Huitt on Biscuit

4D Placings  

  • 1st 28.493 $ 29.00 Olivia Baptista on Rebel  
  • 2nd 29.907 $ 19.00 Taylor Starkey on MPS Blue Valentine          

