Queen Creek child a finalist in Bashas’ donut flavor contest

“Prickly Pear Orange Blossom” by Bryssa, 11, of Queen Creek. (Bashas’)

A Queen Creek child is a finalist in the Bashas’ Supermarkets Donut Flavor Craze Contest.

Judges awarded six Arizona residents – from Queen Creek, Maricopa, Mesa, Vail, Clifton and Chandler – the finalist title for their donut creations that celebrate the wonders and beauty of the 48th state, according to a release.

Bryssa, 11, of Queen Creek, made “Prickly Pear Orange Blossom,” an orange blossom donut filled with prickly pear jam, then dipped in a prickly pear icing and drizzled with an orange glaze, according to the release.

The donut recipes captured all the best Arizona has to offer, with inspiration ranging from the vegetation that graces the Saguaro Desert to popular destinations like scenic Sedona and the Lost Dutchman Cave. The six finalists — three kids and three adults — will each receive a Bashas’ gift card, the release states.

Judges weighed creativity, flavor combination and individuality to choose the finalists based on a 100-word description of their best donut idea, including the proposed name, key ingredients and why their donut perfectly portrays Arizona. Entries spanned two categories: kids ages 8-17 and adults 18 and older.

Other child finalists were:

“Spiky Cactus,” a raspberry-filled donut with green icing and white sprinkles so it looks like a cactus in bloom. (Glory, 8, Maricopa)

“Sedona Surprise,” a red velvet donut flavored with chunks of cherry and a slightly reddish-tinged clear glaze. (Kevin, 14, Mesa)

Adult winners were:

“Taste of Tucson,” a basic donut recipe using mesquite flour instead of regular, filled with cactus jelly and topped with yellow frosting with a dusting of chili powder. (Michelle, from Vail)

“Spicy Apple Praline,” with the inside filling cinnamon apple, like an apple pie, but spiked with chopped green chili to add a mellow heat, then drizzled with maple icing and sprinkled with rough-chopped candied pecans. (Melanie, from Clifton)

“Haboob Crème Filled,” a donut filled with vanilla pudding with finely crushed vanilla wafer cookies mixed in. (Joanne, from Chandler)

Two winning donuts (one child, one adult) will be selected as winners on June 4, just in time for National Donut Day on June 7. The winning donuts will be featured in Bashas’ bakery cases across the state during the month of June, according to the release.

The two winners will also be named Bashas’ Official Bashas’ Donut Ambassadors for 2019 and receive one dozen donuts every month for a year.

