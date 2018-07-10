Queen Creek firefighters save newborn puppy stuck in shower drain

Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department officials were successful in extricating a newborn puppy that was stuck in a shower drain.

Engine 413 was dispatched at 9:15 a.m. June 30 to an “assist citizen” incident in the 18000 block of east Canary Way and arrived on scene at 9:16 a.m., Constance Halonen-Wilson, public information officer for the town of Queen Creek, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

“A dog gave birth in the shower and one of the puppies ended up in the drain,” she said, adding that the breed of the dog was not known.

“Crews assessed the situation and determined the puppy was drowning in the ‘P’ trap of the shower. They used their EMS portable suction unit to remove the water from the ‘P’ trap,” she said.

“After multiple attempts to remove the puppy with other tools, and continuously having to remove water, the hose size was reduced on the portable suction unit and the puppy was successfully rescued using controlled suction,” she said.

Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department Engineer Patti Eizer, firefighter Sigifredo Castro, firefighter Bryan Ballou and firefighter Kevin Ritter were on shift and at the incident.

Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department has stations at 20678 E. Civic Parkway (Fire Station No. 411), 24787 S. Sossaman Road (Fire Station No. 412) and 19159 E. Queen Creek Road (Fire Station No. 413). Fire administration offices are at 22358 S. Ellsworth Road, according to queencreek.org/departments/fire-department.

