Queen Creek honors Dales, Mastyks as ‘Great Neighbors’

The Queen Creek Town Council has recognized Mary and Bill Dale and Blake and Nicole Mastyk as “Great Neighbors.”
The town created the program in 2014 as part of its 25th anniversary celebration as a way for residents to nominate friends and neighbors for their good works.
The Dales were nominated by Marnie Schubert, the town’s director of communications, marketing and recreation.
Ms. Schubert wanted to acknowledge the couple’s contributions of a 12-foot-tall, pre-lit Christmas tree to the town for the Queen Creek Community Chambers and Law Enforcement Building, 20727 E. Civic Parkway, and a 7-foot-tall Christmas tree to the Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce, 22246 S. Ellsworth Road.
In her nomination, Ms. Schubert said the donations enabled the town to decorate the public buildings for the holidays without having to spend tax dollars, according to the nomination read aloud by Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney.
The town council also recognized Blake and Nicole Mastyk as Great Neighbors.
The Mastyks were nominated by their neighbor Kim Luoma, who wrote in her nomination that the couple “are very kind and caring. They are always looking out for everyone.” The Mastyks are “always finding things to do in the neighborhood that will include as many neighbors as possible,” Ms. Luoma wrote in her nomination, which was read aloud by Mayor Barney. “Bike rides, soccer, baseball with the kids, inflatables for the kids and grownups alike. Just be able to enjoy family, friends, food and fun. They really care. I’m glad to be their neighbor.”
Queen Creek residents may nominate their neighbors for the award on the town of Queen Creek website.
Great Neighbors nominees are generally recognized quarterly at a town council regular meeting.
The nomination deadlines for 2018 have not been posted yet on the website.