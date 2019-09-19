Queen Creek honors retiring Town Clerk Jennifer Robinson, welcomes Maria Gonzalez

Retiring Queen Creek Town Clerk Jennifer Robinson was honored at a recent Town Council meeting. (Queen Creek)

After 24 years with the Town of Queen Creek, Town Clerk Jennifer Robinson is retiring on Oct. 1.

She started as a part-time office aide in 1995, as one of only 10 employees. In 1999, she was appointed as town clerk, conducting the town’s elections; maintaining official records of the business of the Town Council including minutes, resolutions and ordinances; and for the issuance and compliance of business licenses, according to a release.

At the Sept. 18 Town Council meeting, Mayor Gail Barney declared it Jennifer Robinson Day through a proclamation in her honor.

“Jennifer has overseen more than 19 elections in her 24 years of service; streamlined permitting for certain licensing requirements; and made many internal process improvements that led to the organization responding in greater efficiency to our customers. I urge all citizens of Queen Creek to acknowledge Jennifer Robinson’s commitment to community,” he said in the release.

Ms. Robinson has a master municipal clerk through the Arizona State University/School of Public Affairs in association with the Arizona Municipal Clerks Association.

She is a member of the International Institute of Municipal Clerks and Arizona Municipal Clerks Association and has served on several AMCA committees. She is also a certified municipal election official and certified election official through the office of the Arizona Secretary of State, the release states.

Maria Gonzalez will step into the role of town clerk. The Sept. 18 Town Council meeting was the first she served as the official town clerk, the release states.

Ms. Gonzalez previously worked as the clerk of the board of the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport. Prior to joining the airport in 2012, she worked as the executive assistant for the Town Manager’s Office in Queen Creek for six years.

“We are excited to welcome Maria back to the organization,” Town Manager John Kross said in the release. “She brings experience and expertise that will help serve the Council, management, residents and businesses in Queen Creek. Jennifer is our longest tenured employee who has reached retirement. She will be missed and has been an asset to the Town; we wish her the best in her retirement.”

