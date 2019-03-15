Queen Creek Kiwanis club plans community cornhole tournament

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story misidentified the photo of Mr. Morris. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

The Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek is seeking participants for its first Queen Creek Kiwanis Cornhole Tournament, set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6.

The event is sponsored by Uncle Bear’s Tap & Yard, 612 E. Germann Road in Gilbert.

There are two team divisions, a professional division and an amateur division, according to a press release. Registration for the professional division is $60 per team, while registration for the amateur division is $50 per team.

Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek is a service organization chartered in 1985 and its mission is “to serve the children in its community and the world,” the press release stated. One hundred percent of the revenues the Kiwanis Club receives from its fund raising events and programs is invested into the communities to serve the children.

In addition to donating monetary awards to students, distributing free dictionaries and several other initiatives to support the community, the club’s signature event is to sponsor the annual Queen Creek holiday and festival parade held the first Saturday of December.

To register for the Kiwanis Club’s cornhole tournament, email evcornhole@gmail.com. Provide contestants first and last names, and if professional or amateur. The event will also include a 50/50 raffle and prizes will be awarded to winning teams in each division.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club of Queen Creek contact James Skiotes at jskiotes@gmail.com.

