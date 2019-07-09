Queen Creek Library invites visitors to ‘Water – Use It Wisely Tower’ in July

During July, the Water – Use It Wisely Tower will be on display at the Queen Creek Library along with many other activities for the family.

The water tower provides a visual representation of how much water the average person uses every day, according to a press release.

Residents are invited to attend ongoing opportunities at the Queen Creek Library, which hosts summer reading for all ages, and the opportunity to earn virtual badges, while learning about water conservation.

Ongoing opportunities:

Kids and adults can explore the Water Conservation challenge by selecting three out of the 15 books, eBooks, videos, or eAudiobooks.

Geared for adults, the Water-Smart Workshop challenge encourages Town of Queen Creek water utility customers to register for a free water-smart workshop to learn more about reducing outdoor water use.

Take the Water Quiz challenge, which encourages participants to complete the Water – Use It Wisely home water audit.

Kids and adults can earn prizes by participating in these water conservation activities, the release said. Adults who complete all four water conservation badges will earn a super badge and are eligible for a chance to win a water conservation prize.

Children who complete at least two of the water conservation badges will earn a super badge and may redeem one of the many water conservation prizes that include a Wayne Drop beanie baby, insulated lunch bag or T-shirt, while supplies last, to be redeemed in-person at the Queen Creek Library, the release added.

Saturday, July 11: DIY Cactus Rocks class

A special DIY Cactus Rocks class will be held 2-3:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at the Queen Creek Library. Participants will use rocks to paint their own succulent garden during this free drop-in activity. While painting, attendees learn ways to conserve water inside and outside the home.

Saturday, Aug. 24: Pruning 101 Workshop

The Town of Queen Creek offers free Water-Smart Workshops from 9 a.m. to noon for Queen Creek utility customers. The Pruning 101 Workshop teaches the basics of pruning. Registration is also open for Soil Building and Color Your World. Reservations at QueenCreek.org/WaterSmart.

Visit: QueenCreek.org/ReduceTheUse.

