Queen Creek library rocks with start of summer reading program

The Queen Creek library will participate in Libraries Rock beginning Friday, June 1, the start of a two-month program of music and reading.

The branch library, 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, is part of the Maricopa County Library District, and officials are encouraging everyone – especially the young – to include the county’s annual summer reading program in their plans throughout June and July.

“Summer is the perfect time to read for fun,” Steve Chucri, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, stated in a release. “There is something for everyone at our public libraries and dozens of community experiences throughout the summer.”

Cindy Kolaczynski, MCLD director and county librarian, stated it is easy to participate in the program. “Read 20 minutes a day, log your time and enter into a weekly drawing to win prizes. Our libraries do so much more than lend books. They provide early learning programs to children and their families and are centers of community engagement, especially in the hot summer months.”

Beginning June 1, participants can start logging their summer reading activities for food rewards at Peter Piper Pizza and Rubio’s Coastal Grill. Additionally, people who log 1,000 points can choose a free book from an online marketplace, while supplies last.

Participants can earn points not only for reading (1 minute equals 1 point), but also for attending library events, completing online challenges and participating in community experiences, the release stated.

“The also can earn badges for these activities and keep a healthy competition with family and friends to see who can log the most time this summer,” according to the release.

“Our summer reading program is certainly fun, but it is also one of the county’s major contributions to community literacy efforts,” Ms. Kolaczynski stated. “We love helping kids maintain their literacy skills during the summer while challenging them with games and experiences that create excitement around reading.”

The program runs through Aug. 1 in more than 60 public libraries throughout Maricopa County. Visit: read20az.com

